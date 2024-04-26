On this page

Permissions

Permissions for a participant are defined by the preset. However they can updated in meeting by calling updatePermissions for remote participants

Permissions can be updated for either a single participant or multiple participant at once. Find the id s of the participant whose permissions need to be updated

const participantIds = meeting . participants . joined

. toArray ( )

. filter ( ( e ) => {

return e . name . startsWith ( 'John' ) ;

} )

. map ( ( p ) => p . id ) ;





const newPermissions = { chat : { public : { files : true } } } ;



meeting . participants . updatePermissions ( participantIds , newPermissions ) ;



Allowed values for update permissions objects. Every field is optional