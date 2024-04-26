Permissions
Permissions for a participant are defined by the preset. However they can updated in meeting by calling
updatePermissions for remote participants
Find the target participants
Permissions can be updated for either a single participant or multiple participant at once. Find the
ids of the participant whose permissions need to be updated
const participantIds = meeting.participants.joined
.toArray()
.filter((e) => {
return e.name.startsWith('John');
})
.map((p) => p.id);
Update permissions
// Allow file upload permissions in public chat
const newPermissions = { chat: { public: { files: true } } };
meeting.participants.updatePermissions(participantIds, newPermissions);
Allowed values for update permissions objects. Every field is optional
interface UpdatedPermissions {
polls?: {
canCreate?: boolean;
canVote?: boolean;
};
plugins?: {
canClose?: boolean;
canStart?: boolean;
};
chat?: {
public?: {
canSend?: boolean;
text?: boolean;
files?: boolean;
};
private?: {
canSend?: boolean;
text?: boolean;
files?: boolean;
};;
};
}