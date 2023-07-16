On this page

The participant object

The participant object consists of all the information related to a particular participant. For instance, it contains a participants video/audio/screenshare stream, and the participant's name. It also contains state variables that indicate whether a participant's camera is on or off, and whether they are muted or unmuted. Head over to DyteParticipant for a detailed reference.

The participant object has the following properties.

id : The participantId of the participant (aka peerId ).

The participant object is an event emitter, so you can set listeners on this object for events such as video and audio updates. For instance, to fire a callback when a participant toggles their mic, you can subscribe to the following events.

meeting . participants . joined

. get ( participantId )

. on ( 'audioUpdate' , ( { audioEnabled , audioTrack } ) => {



console . log (

'The participant with id' ,

participantId ,

'has toggled their mic to' ,

audioEnabled

) ;

} ) ;



The events emitted by all participant objects are also re-emitted by all the maps in meeting.participants . Therefore, you can add a listener to meeting.participants.joined for the audioUpdate event. For instance, the same code above can be re-implemented as follows.

meeting . participants . joined . on (

'audioUpdate' ,

( participant , { audioEnabled , audioTrack } ) => {



console . log (

'The participant with id' ,

participantId ,

'has toggled their mic to' ,

audioEnabled

) ;

}

) ;



Read more about the participant events in the events section in the API reference.

If you (the local user) have the relevant permissions in the meeting, you can disable a participant's video/audio streams, or even remove them from the meeting.

const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ;





participant . disableVideo ( ) ;





participant . disableAudio ( ) ;





participant . kick ( ) ;



You can also pin or unpin a participant in the meeting. All "pinned" participants are added to the meeting.participants.pinned map.

const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ;





await participant . pin ( ) ;





await participant . unpin ( ) ;



The host can accept a user's request to join the webinar using acceptJoinStageRequest() .

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'peerRequestToJoinStage' , ( p ) => {

const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( p . id ) ;

await participant . acceptJoinStageRequest ( ) ;

} ) ;



The host can reject a user's request to join the webinar using rejectRequestToJoinStage() .

meeting . participants . joined . on ( 'peerRequestToJoinStage' , ( p ) => {

const participant = meeting . participants . joined . get ( p . id ) ;

await participant . rejectRequestToJoinStage ( ) ;

} ) ;



The host has the option of removing a user from the webinar. It can be done using the removeFromStage() method.