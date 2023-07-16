The participant object
The
participant object consists of all the information related to a particular
participant. For instance, it contains a participants video/audio/screenshare
stream, and the participant's name. It also contains state variables that
indicate whether a participant's camera is on or off, and whether they are muted
or unmuted. Head over to DyteParticipant for
a detailed reference.
The participant object has the following properties.
id: The
participantIdof the participant (aka
peerId).
userId: The
userIdof the participant.
name: The participant's name.
picture: The participant's picture (if any).
clientSpecificId: An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant.
device: Information about the device used by the participant.
videoTrack: The video track of the participant.
audioTrack: The audio track of the participant.
screenShareTracks: The video and audio (if any) track of the participant's screen share stream.
videoEnabled: Set to true if the participant's camera is on.
audioEnabled: Set to true if the participant is unmuted.
screenShareEnabled: Set to true if the participant is sharing their screen.
supportsRemoteControl: Set to true if the participant is using an SDK that supports remote control.
isPinned: Set to true if the participant is pinned.
presetName: Name of the preset associated with the participant.
webinarStageStatus: Represents the participants current webinar status.
The participant object is an event emitter, so you can set listeners on this object for events such as video and audio updates. For instance, to fire a callback when a participant toggles their mic, you can subscribe to the following events.
meeting.participants.joined
.get(participantId)
.on('audioUpdate', ({ audioEnabled, audioTrack }) => {
// This will only be fired on mic toggles for the participant with ID `participantId`
console.log(
'The participant with id',
participantId,
'has toggled their mic to',
audioEnabled
);
});
The events emitted by all participant objects are also re-emitted by all the
maps in
meeting.participants. Therefore, you can add a listener to
meeting.participants.joined for the
audioUpdate event. For instance, the
same code above can be re-implemented as follows.
meeting.participants.joined.on(
'audioUpdate',
(participant, { audioEnabled, audioTrack }) => {
// This will be fired on mic toggles for all participants in the meeting
console.log(
'The participant with id',
participantId,
'has toggled their mic to',
audioEnabled
);
}
);
Read more about the participant events in the events section in the API reference.
Host controls methods
If you (the local user) have the relevant permissions in the meeting, you can disable a participant's video/audio streams, or even remove them from the meeting.
const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);
// To disable a participant's video stream
participant.disableVideo();
// To disable a participant's audio stream
participant.disableAudio();
// To kick a participant from the meeting
participant.kick();
You can also
pin or
unpin a participant in the meeting. All "pinned"
participants are added to the
meeting.participants.pinned map.
const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);
// Pin a participant to the meeting.
await participant.pin();
// Unpin a participant in the meeting.
await participant.unpin();
Webinar methods
The host can accept a user's request to join the webinar using
acceptJoinStageRequest().
meeting.participants.joined.on('peerRequestToJoinStage', (p) => {
const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(p.id);
await participant.acceptJoinStageRequest();
});
The host can reject a user's request to join the webinar using
rejectRequestToJoinStage().
meeting.participants.joined.on('peerRequestToJoinStage', (p) => {
const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(p.id);
await participant.rejectRequestToJoinStage();
});
The host has the option of removing a user from the webinar. It can be done
using the
removeFromStage() method.
const participant = meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId);
await participant.removeFromStage();