Participants

The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under meeting.participants . This does not include the local user. Use the methods and events to consume the participants data. For example, to get all the participants who joined the meeting:



const joinedParticipants = meeting . participants . joined ;



The meeting.participants object has the following properties.

joined : A map that contains all the participants who have joined the meeting except the local user

: A map that contains all the participants who have joined the meeting except the local user waitlisted : A map that contains all the participants waiting to join the meeting.

: A map that contains all the participants waiting to join the meeting. active : A map that contains all the participants except the local user who are supposed to be on the screen at the moment

: A map that contains all the participants except the local user who are supposed to be on the screen at the moment pinned : A map that contains all the pinned participants of the meeting.

: A map that contains all the pinned participants of the meeting. count : The number of participants who are joined in the meeting.

: The number of participants who are joined in the meeting. pageCount : Number of pages available in paginated mode.

: Number of pages available in paginated mode. maxActiveParticipantsCount : The maximum number of participants that can be present in the active state.

: The maximum number of participants that can be present in the active state. lastActiveSpeaker : This stores the participantId of the last participant who spoke in the meeting.

Therefore, if you were to make a grid of participants, you'd use the active map, but to display all participants in the meeting you'd use the joined map.

Each participant in each of the joined , waitlisted , active , and pinned maps is of type DyteParticipant . Read more about each individual participant object here.

Each of these maps are of type DyteParticipantMap , and therefore emit a participantJoined event when a participant is added to the map, and a participantLeft event when a participant leaves the map. For instance, to listen for when a participant gets pinned in the meeting, you can use the following snippet:

meeting . participants . pinned . on ( 'participantJoined' , ( participant ) => {

console . log ( ` Participant ${ participant . name } got pinned ` ) ;

} ) ;



The view mode indicates whether the participants are populated in ACTIVE_GRID mode or PAGINATED mode. In ACTIVE_GRID mode, the participants are automatically replaced in meeting.participants.active , based on who is speaking or who has their video turned on.

In PAGINATED mode, the participants in meeting.participants.active will be fixed. Only when you call the meeting.participants.setPage(pageNumber) method, it will replace the active participants with a different set of participants.

You can change the participant view between ACTIVE_GRID and PAGINATED mode using the following method. This will trigger viewModeChanged event as a side affect.



await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( 'PAGINATED' ) ;





await meeting . participants . setViewMode ( 'ACTIVE_GRID' ) ;



The setPage() method allows you to switch between pages of participants present in the meeting.



await meeting . participants . setPage ( 2 ) ;



The meeting.participants object has host control methods that allow you to disable the audio and video streams of other users in the meeting (given that the user preset has the right permissions).



await meeting . participants . disableAllAudio ( ) ;





await meeting . participants . disableAllVideo ( ) ;





const participantId = '...' ;

await meeting . participants . disableAudio ( participantId ) ;





const participantId = '...' ;

await meeting . participants . disableVideo ( participantId ) ;



To remove participants from a meeting, you can call the kick() or kickAll() method. The kick() method accepts a parameter called participantId (type string ). This is the ID of participant to be kicked.



await meeting . participants . kickAll ( ) ;





const participantId = '...' ;

await meeting . participants . kick ( participantId ) ;



The acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests() method lets the host accept all pending requests to join a webinar.

await meeting . participants . joined . acceptAllRequestToJoinStageRequests ( ) ;



The acceptWaitingRoomRequest() method accepts requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.

await meeting . participants . joined . acceptWaitingRoomRequest ( participantId ) ;



The rejectWaitingRoomRequest() method requests from waitlisted participants if user has appropriate permissions.