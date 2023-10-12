Other Methods
Update media resolution at runtime
Camera
meeting.self.updateVideoConstraints(resolution)
Example
meeting.self.updateVideoConstraints({
width: { ideal: 1920 },
height: { ideal: 1080 },
});
Screenshare
meeting.self.updateScreenshareConstraints(resolution)
Example
meeting.self.updateScreenshareConstraints({
width: { ideal: 1920 },
height: { ideal: 1080 },
});
Using Middlewares
Middlewares are add-ons that you can use to add effects and filters to your
audio and video streams with ease. The
meeting.self namespace exposes methods
to add and remove these middlewares. Read more about how to work with
middlewares here.
Create a middleware
function RetroTheme() {
return (canvas, ctx) => {
ctx.filter = 'grayscale(1)';
ctx.shadowColor = '#000';
ctx.shadowBlur = 20;
ctx.lineWidth = 50;
ctx.strokeStyle = '#000';
ctx.strokeRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
};
}
Working with video middlewares
// Add the video middleware
meeting.self.addVideoMiddleware(RetroTheme);
// Remove the video middleware
meeting.self.removeVideoMiddleware(RetroTheme);
Working with audio middlewares
// Add the audio middleware
meeting.self.addAudioMiddleware(YourAudioMiddleware);
// Remove the audio middleware
meeting.self.removeAudioMiddleware(YourAudioMiddleware);
Pinning & unpinning
You can pin or unpin yourself given you have the appropriate permissions. You
can check the pinned status of the local user using
meeting.isPinned.
meeting.self.pin();
meeting.self.unpin();
Webinar
The Dyte Webinar revolves around the concept of a stage. The stage is directly accessible for hosts, while participants can request to join the stage. Here's how you can interact with stage APIs.
Read more about Dyte Webinars here.
// Request to join stage
await meeting.self.requestToJoinStage();
// Leave stage
await meeting.self.leaveStage();