Flutter

This quickstart shows how to add Dyte's Voice Conferencing SDK to your Flutter applications

Further down this guide we also explain how Dyte's UI component library can help to build your UI faster with components specially made for Voice Conferencing applications.

You can also checkout our sample code for Flutter. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android Samples GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte client side SDKs

Initialize Dyte Client

Bringing up a UI

Go live!

Make sure you've a mechanism to get authToken from your server side which you would have received as part of Add Participant call.

Install the SDK from pub.dev.



flutter pub add dyte_uikit





Set compileSdkVersion 33 & minSdkVersion 21 inside build.gradle file at <project root>/android/app/build.gradle file. defaultConfig {

.. .



compileSdkVersion 33

minSdkVersion 21



.. .

}



Set minimum deployment target for your Flutter app to 13.0 or higher. platform :ios, '13.0'

Add the following keys to your Info.plist file, located in <project root>/ios/Runner/Info.plist : /* Attach the permission to use camera & microphone. */



<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>

<string>For people to see you during meetings, we need access to your camera.</string>



<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>

<string>For people to hear you during meetings, we need access to your microphone.</string>





To initiate Dyte Meeting for any participant you just need to pass authToken as an argument. You can get the authToken via the Add Participant API.

Name Description authToken After you've created the meeting,

add each participant to the meeting

using the Add Participant API

(The presetName created earlier

must be passed in the body

of the Add Participant API request)

The API response contains the authToken .

After getting the authToken , you need to create the DyteMeetingInfoV2 object as follows:

final meetingInfoV2 = DyteMeetingInfoV2 ( authToken : '<auth_token>' ) ;



The DyteUIKit is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and the only class required to initialize Dyte UI Kit SDK.







final DyteUIKit uiKit = DyteUIKit (

meetingInfo : meetingInfoV2 ,

clientContext : context ,

configurations : configurations ,

) ;



To launch the meeting UI all you need to do is call the loadUI() method of the DyteUIKit object which will return a Widget . You can push this widget as a page to start the flow of prebuilt Flutter UI Kit.

import 'package:dyte_uikit/dyte_uikit.dart' ;

import 'package:flutter/material.dart' ;



class DyteMeetingPage extends StatelessWidget {

const DyteMeetingPage ( { super . key } ) ;



@override

Widget build ( BuildContext context ) {

. . .



return uiKit . loadUI ( ) ;

}

}





Voila! You're all done.