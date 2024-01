Client Setup

authToken . The authToken is returned by the After integrating Dyte, the next step is to initialize your frontend by installing the SDK and initializing the frontend SDKs with the. Theis returned by the Add Participant API

Dyte offers a UI kit for utilizing design library components and a Core SDK for building a custom user interface without complex media layers. To view code samples and begin with your preferred SDK, refer to the web and mobile quickstart guides of your choice.

Web React Angular Javascript