Android

This quickstart shows how to add Dyte's Live Video SDK to your Android applications.

In addition, you'll learn how Dyte's UI component library can help you build your UI faster with components designed specifically for Live Video applications.

You can also checkout our sample code for Android. You can clone and run a sample application from the Android Samples GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte client-side SDKs

Initialize Dyte client

Bringing up your UI

Go live!

Make sure you've a mechanism to get authToken from your server-side, which you would have received as part of Add Participant call.

Install the SDK using maven central dependency.

dependencies {



implementation 'io.dyte:uikit:+'

}



Add the following permissions to the AndroidManifest.xml file.

< uses - permission android : name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" / >

< uses - permission android : name = "android.permission.CAMERA" / >

< uses - permission android : name = "android.permission.INTERNET" / >

< uses - permission android : name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH" / >

< uses - permission android : name = "android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" / >

< uses - permission android : name = "android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE" / >



Note Release builds (or any other Proguard builds) require an additional setup step, refer to the Proguard Builds section.

Set the properties in the DyteMeetingInfoV2 class. You just need to provide the participant's authToken .

Name Description authToken After you've created the meeting,

add each participant to the meeting

using the Add Participant API

(The presetName created earlier

must be passed in the body

of the Add Participant API request)

The API response contains the authToken .

val meetingInfo = DyteMeetingInfoV2 (

authToken = ' < auth_token > ' ,

)



The DyteUIKitBuilder is the main class of the SDK. It is the entry point and the only class required to initialize Dyte SDK.

val dyteUIKitInfo = DyteUIKitInfo (

activity = this ,

dyteMeetingInfo = meetingInfo

)

val dyteUIKit = DyteUIKitBuilder . build ( dyteUIKitInfo )



To launch the meeting UI all you need to do is call startMeeting() which will take care of everything for you.

dyteUIKit . startMeeting ( )



Perform the following steps, for Android release builds/proguard builds:

Create /android/app/proguard-rules.pro file.





- if @kotlinx . serialization . Serializable class **

- keepclassmembers class < 1 > {

static < 1 > $Companion Companion ;

}





- if @kotlinx . serialization . Serializable class ** {

static ** $ * * ;

}

- keepclassmembers class < 2 > $ < 3 > {

kotlinx . serialization . KSerializer serializer ( . . . ) ;

}





- keep class org . webrtc . ** { * ; }

- dontwarn org . chromium . build . BuildHooksAndroid





- keep class io . ktor . ** { * ; }





Add the following to your android/app/build.gradle to import the proguard configuration.