Angular

This quickstart shows how to add Dyte's Live Video SDK to your Angular applications.

Further down this guide we also explain how Dyte's UI component library can help to build your UI faster with components specially made for Live Video applications.

You can also checkout our sample code for Angular. You can clone and run a sample application from the Angular Samples GitHub repository.

You'll learn how to:

Install the Dyte client-side SDKs

Initialize Dyte Client

Bringing up your UI

Go live!

Make sure you've a mechanism to get authToken from your server-side, which you would have received as part of Add Participant call.

To begin, install the following packages:

@dytesdk/web-core : This core package powers video, voice, livestream and chat SDKs. This is a required package.

: This core package powers video, voice, livestream and chat SDKs. This is a required package. @dytesdk/ui-kit : This package includes Dyte UI components which can be used with core to easily build your own UI, including a prebuilt UI component. You can skip installing this package if you wish to build your own UI from scratch.

You can install the SDKs using CDN, npm, or Yarn.

npm install @dytesdk/angular-ui-kit @dytesdk/web-core



Here's a series of steps that you need to perform:

Fetch the authToken from your server-side. Call the DyteClient.init() method from the web-core package and pass the authToken .

class AppComponent {

title = 'MyProject' ;

dyteMeeting : DyteClient ;



async ngAfterViewInit ( ) {

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken : '<auth-token>' ,

} ) ;

this . dyteMeeting = meeting ;

}

}



Now, you have established the connection with the Dyte meeting server successfully.

The meeting object serves as the link between web-core and UI Kit, allowing them to communicate with one another. Once the UI Kit has the meeting object, it can join and leave meetings, and so on. Dyte offers a UI Kit that is highly customizatble and uses the meeting instance that you just created.

A single <dyte-meeting /> component that is feature rich renders a complete meeting UI and handles all events.

This is how typically the app.module.ts file looks like. This allows you to use Dyte's UI components in your component HTML files. For more information on the components, see Angular components.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ;

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ;

import { DyteComponentsModule } from '@dytesdk/angular-ui-kit' ;

import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ;



@ NgModule ( {

declarations : [ AppComponent ] ,

imports : [ BrowserModule , DyteComponentsModule ] ,

providers : [ ] ,

bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] ,

} )

export class AppModule { }



If you are using TypeScript, perform the following steps:

Set allowSyntheticDefaultImports as true in your tsconfig.json .

{

"compilerOptions" : {

"allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true

}

}



Add the Dyte meeting component to your template file ( component.html ).

< dyte-meeting #myid > </ dyte-meeting >



Get a reference to the meeting component using @ViewChild() . Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit component.

class AppComponent {

title = 'MyProject' ;

@ ViewChild ( 'myid' ) meetingComponent : DyteMeeting ;

dyteMeeting : DyteClient ;



async ngAfterViewInit ( ) {

const meeting = await DyteClient . init ( {

authToken : '<auth-token>' ,

} ) ;

meeting . joinRoom ( ) ;

this . dyteMeeting = meeting ;



if ( this . meetingComponent ) this . meetingComponent . meeting = meeting ;

}

}



If you want more customizations, pick the components that are needed and build the UI that suits your need using low level APIs that our core SDK offers here.

Load the Dyte component to your template file ( component.html ).

< div >

< dyte-grid class = " dyte-el " > </ dyte-grid >

< div class = " controlbar " >



< button #mic (click) = " onMicToggle " > Toggle Mic </ button >

</ div >

</ div >

