Manage Dyte's Default Recording Upload Settings

Once the recording is complete, by default, Dyte uploads all recordings to Dyte's S3 bucket in the AWS ap-south-1 region. Additionally, a presigned URL is generated with a 7-day expiry. The recording can be accessed using the downloadUrl associated with each recording.

However, Dyte provides users with the flexibility to choose whether or not to upload their recordings to Dyte's S3 bucket. If you wish to disable uploads to Dyte's bucket, you can set the dyte_bucket_config parameter to false in the Start Recording endpoint.

For example:

{

"dyte_bucket_config" : {

"enabled" : false

}

}

