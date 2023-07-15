Monitor Recording Status
There are two ways you can track what state a recording is in or view more details about a recording:
Using the
recording.statusUpdate Webhook (Recommended)
Dyte sends out a
recording.statusUpdate webhook each time the recording
transitions between states during its lifecycle. To learn more on what payloads
are sent along with each state, and how to configure webhooks, see
recording.statusUpdate.
By polling Recording APIs
Alternatively, you can also use the following APIs:
- Fetch all recordings for an organization: This endpoint gets all past, and ongoing recordings linked to a meeting.
- Fetch active recording: This endpoint gets all ongoing recordings of a meeting.
- Fetch details of a recording: This endpoint gets a specific recording using a recording ID.