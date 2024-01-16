Stop Recording a Meeting
Dyte recordings can be stopped in any of the following ways:
- Automatic Stop (Empty meeting): A Dyte recording will automatically stop if the meeting has no participants for a duration of 1 minute or more. This wait time can be customized by contacting Dyte's support team to configure a custom value for your organization.
- Automatic Stop (maxSeconds elapsed): A recording will automatically stop
regardless of if there are participants or not in the meeting if the
recording has been going on for a duration more than the
max_secondsparameter passed to the recording while starting it. If this parameter is not passed, it has a default value of 24 hours (86400 seconds).
- Using Stop Recording API: A recording can also be stopped by passing the recording ID to our Stop Recording APIs.
When a recording is stopped, it transitions to the
UPLOADING state and then to the
UPLOADED state after it has been transferred to Dyte's storage and any external storage that has been set up.