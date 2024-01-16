Stop Recording a Meeting

Dyte recordings can be stopped in any of the following ways:

Automatic Stop (Empty meeting): A Dyte recording will automatically stop if the meeting has no participants for a duration of 1 minute or more. This wait time can be customized by contacting Dyte's support team to configure a custom value for your organization. Automatic Stop (maxSeconds elapsed): A recording will automatically stop regardless of if there are participants or not in the meeting if the recording has been going on for a duration more than the max_seconds parameter passed to the recording while starting it. If this parameter is not passed, it has a default value of 24 hours (86400 seconds). Using Stop Recording API: A recording can also be stopped by passing the recording ID to our Stop Recording APIs.