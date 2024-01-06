Skip to main content

Add Watermark to Your Recording

Dyte's watermark feature enables you to include an image as a watermark in your recording. To add watermark, configure the following parameters to video_config in the Start recording API.

ParameterDescription
URLSpecify the URL of the watermark image
PositionSpecify the placement of the watermark, you have the flexibility to choose between left top, right top, left bottom, or right bottom. The default position is set to left top.
SizeSpecify the height and width of the watermark in pixels.
{
    "video_config": {
        "watermark": {
            "url": "https://test.io/images/client-logos-6.webp",
            "position": "left top",
            "size": {
                "height": 20,
                "width": 100,
            }
        }
    }
}