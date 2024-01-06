Add Watermark to Your Recording
Dyte's watermark feature enables you to include an image as a watermark in your recording. To add watermark, configure the following parameters to video_config in the Start recording API.
|Parameter
|Description
|URL
|Specify the URL of the watermark image
|Position
|Specify the placement of the watermark, you have the flexibility to choose between left top, right top, left bottom, or right bottom. The default position is set to left top.
|Size
|Specify the height and width of the watermark in pixels.
{
"video_config": {
"watermark": {
"url": "https://test.io/images/client-logos-6.webp",
"position": "left top",
"size": {
"height": 20,
"width": 100,
}
}
}
}