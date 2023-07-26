Manage Stage in Dyte's Group Call Meeting
In a group call, both hosts and participants can manage the stage. This allows for seamless control and organization of the session.
Host stage management
In Dyte's group call platform, hosts have the capability to request participants to join the stage. When a host sends a request to a participant, the participant will receive a callback in the
DyteStageEventListener#onPresentRequestReceived() method. The participant can then choose to accept or decline the request using specific functions.
meeting.addStageEventsListener(object : DyteStageEventsListener {
...
override fun onPresentRequestReceived() {
// when host requests this user to join stage. Here one should give choice to either accept the request or decline it.
}
...
})
To accept the request and join the stage, participants can utilize the following command:
meeting.stage.join()
Alternatively, if participants wish to decline the request and not join the stage, use the following command:
meeting.stage.cancelRequestAccess()
Participant stage management
Participants with the "Accept requests" setting enabled in the Preset can manage the stage in the webinar.
Access the list of requests
To access the list of requests received to join the stage, you can utilize the
meeting.stage.accessRequests API. This provides you with the necessary information about the participants who have requested to join the stage.
meeting.stage.accessRequests
Listen to the incoming requests
Once you are in the meeting, you can register a listener in the meeting object to listen for incoming requests.
meeting.addStageEventsListener(object : DyteStageEventsListener {
override fun onPresentRequestReceived() {
// when host requests this user to join stage. Here one should give choice to either accept the request or decline it.
}
override fun onAddedToStage() {
// when this user is joined to stage
}
override fun onRemovedFromStage() {
// when this user is no longer on stage
}
override fun onPresentRequestAdded(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// when a user is requesting to join the stage
}
override fun onPresentRequestClosed(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// when a user who was trying to join stage leaves the call.
}
override fun onPresentRequestAccepted(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// when a join stage request is accepted by host
}
override fun onPresentRequestRejected(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// when a join stage request is denied by host
}
override fun onPresentRequestWithdrawn(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// when a user who was trying to join stage withdraws their request to join.
}
})
Accept stage requests
To accept a request to join the stage, call the following function, where
ids represents the list of unique identifier of the request.
meeting.stage.grantAccess(ids: List<String>)
Reject stage requests
To reject a request, call the following function:
meeting.stage.denyAccess(ids: List<String>)
It's important to note that if a participant doesn't have the permission to perform these operations, the SDK will throw an
UnsupportedOperationException
Withdraw stage request
To withdraw a request to join the stage, call the following function:
meeting.stage.cancelRequestAccess()