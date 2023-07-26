On this page

Manage Stage in Dyte's Group Call Meeting

In a group call, both hosts and participants can manage the stage. This allows for seamless control and organization of the session.

In Dyte's group call platform, hosts have the capability to request participants to join the stage. When a host sends a request to a participant, the participant will receive a callback in the DyteStageEventListener#onPresentRequestReceived() method. The participant can then choose to accept or decline the request using specific functions.

meeting . addStageEventsListener ( object : DyteStageEventsListener {

.. .

override fun onPresentRequestReceived ( ) {



}

.. .

} )



To accept the request and join the stage, participants can utilize the following command:

meeting . stage . join ( )



Alternatively, if participants wish to decline the request and not join the stage, use the following command:

meeting . stage . cancelRequestAccess ( )



Participants with the "Accept requests" setting enabled in the Preset can manage the stage in the webinar.

To access the list of requests received to join the stage, you can utilize the meeting.stage.accessRequests API. This provides you with the necessary information about the participants who have requested to join the stage.

meeting . stage . accessRequests



Once you are in the meeting, you can register a listener in the meeting object to listen for incoming requests.

meeting . addStageEventsListener ( object : DyteStageEventsListener {

override fun onPresentRequestReceived ( ) {



}



override fun onAddedToStage ( ) {



}



override fun onRemovedFromStage ( ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestAdded ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestClosed ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestAccepted ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestRejected ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestWithdrawn ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}

} )



To accept a request to join the stage, call the following function, where ids represents the list of unique identifier of the request.

meeting . stage . grantAccess ( ids : List < String > )



To reject a request, call the following function:

meeting . stage . denyAccess ( ids : List < String > )



note It's important to note that if a participant doesn't have the permission to perform these operations, the SDK will throw an UnsupportedOperationException

To withdraw a request to join the stage, call the following function: