Plugins

The meetings plugins can be accessed using meeting.plugins . It provides two main objects, all which contains list of all Plugin objects in a DyteMeeting . And active list which contains plugins which are enabled and are currently being used in this meeting.

Plugins are webviews which can be added in any view group in android. To be able to get webview from DytePlugin one needs to first activate a plugin. To do that all we need to do is call plugin.active() which will trigger a callback in onPluginActivated() . Similarly to deactivate a plugin one can call plugin.deactivate() and that plugin will be deactivated in the meeting.

plugin . activate ( )

plugin . deactivate ( )



To check if a plugin is active or not in a meeting one can use

val isActive = plugin . isActive



To be able to listen to plugin events you need to implement a methods from callback DytePluginEventsListener . You can subscribe to this events by calling meeting.addPluginEventsListener(dytePluginEventsListener)