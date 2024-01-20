Plugins
The meetings plugins can be accessed using
meeting.plugins. It provides two
main objects,
all which contains list of all Plugin objects in a
DyteMeeting. And
active list which contains plugins which are enabled and
are currently being used in this meeting.
Playing with plugins
Plugins are webviews which can be added in any view group in android. To be able
to get webview from DytePlugin one needs to first activate a plugin. To do that
all we need to do is call
plugin.active() which will trigger a callback in
onPluginActivated(). Similarly to deactivate a plugin one can call
plugin.deactivate() and that plugin will be deactivated in the meeting.
plugin.activate() // to activate a plugin
plugin.deactivate() // to deactivate a plugin
Active plugin
To check if a
plugin is active or not in a meeting one can use
val isActive = plugin.isActive
Listening to plugins in a meeting
To be able to listen to plugin events you need to implement a methods from
callback
DytePluginEventsListener. You can subscribe to this events by calling
meeting.addPluginEventsListener(dytePluginEventsListener)
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object :
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
override fun onPluginActivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
super.onPluginActivated(plugin)
// your code to handle plugin activation
}
override fun onPluginDeactivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
super.onPluginDeactivated(plugin)
// your code to handle plugin de-activation
}