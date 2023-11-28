Join and Leave Stage
This topic provides a comprehensive guide on performing stage management and participant control within Dyte's group call platform.
In Dyte, the
stage object, is accessible through the
meeting.stage property. This provides a range of methods to efficiently manage the stage and participants during session, such as joining and leaving the stage, as well as access control for participants. Additionally, you can also retrieve the list of viewers who have joined the session from the
meeting.stage.viewers array, and monitor participant requests to join the stage through the
meeting.stage.accessRequests array.
Join stage
To join the stage in a session, specific permissions are required, which are managed through Presets To join the stage, use the following function:
// Participants with the media preset set to "Allowed"
// can join the stage directly without needing the host to accept their request.
meeting.stage.join()
// Participants with the media preset set to "Need to Request" must wait for
// the host to approve their request. Once the host grants permission,
// these participants can start producing media.
// to request access
meeting.stage.requestAccess()
Leave stage
To leave the stage, use the following function:
meeting.stage.leaveStage()