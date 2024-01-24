Introduction - Room participants
The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under
meeting.participants. Use the methods and events to consume the participants
data.
Room participants object
joined: A list that contains all the participants who have joined the meeting.
waitlisted: A list that contains all the participants waiting to join the meeting.
active: A list that contains all the participants except the local user who are supposed to be on the screen at the moment
pinned: A nullable participant object. If any participant is pinned is that participant else it is null.
screenshares: A list that contains all the participants who have shared screen in the meeting.
broadcastMessage: Broadcasts the message to all participants including
self.
Each participant in each of the
joined,
waitlisted,
active and
screenshares list is of type
DyteMeetingParticipant.
For example, to get all the participants who joined the meeting:
// get all joined participants
val joinedParticipants = meeting.participants.joined;
For example, to get all the active participants in the meeting:
// get all active participants
val joinedParticipants = meeting.participants.active;
Therefore, if you were to make a grid of participants, you'd use the
active
list, but to display all participants in the meeting you'd use the
joined
list.
Video update for all participants
Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using
enableVideo or
disableVideo
meeting.self.addParticipantEventsListener(object : DyteParticipantEventsListener {
override fun videoUpdate(videoEnabled: Boolean, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
super.videoUpdate(videoEnabled, participant)
if (videoEnabled) {
// video is enabled, and other participants in room can see local user
} else {
// video is disabled, and other participants in room can not see local user.
}
}
})
Audio update for all participants
meeting.self.addParticipantEventsListener(object : DyteParticipantEventsListener {
override fun audioUpdate(audioEnabled: Boolean, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
super.audioUpdate(audioEnabled, participant)
if (audioEnabled) {
// audio is enabled, and other participants in room can hear local user
} else {
// audio is disabled, and other participants in room can not hear local user.
}
}
})
Move between pages in paginated mode
The
setPage(pageNumber: Int) method allows you to switch between pages of
participants present in the meeting.
// switch to 1st page
meeting.participants.setPage(1)
Host control methods
The
meeting.participants object has host control methods that allow you to
disable the audio and video streams of other users in the meeting (given that
the user preset has the right permissions).
// mute all participants
meeting.participants.disableAllAudio();
// mute a single participant
val participantToUpdate = meeting.participants.joined.first()
participantToUpdate.disableAudio()
// disable video for all participants
meeting.participants.disableAllVideo();
// disable video for a single participant
val participantToUpdate = meeting.participants.joined.first()
participantToUpdate.disableVideo()
To remove all participants from a meeting, you can call the
kickAll() method.
// remove all participants from the meeting
meeting.participants.kickAll();
// remove a single participant
val participantToRemove = meeting.participants.joined.first()
participantToRemove.kick()