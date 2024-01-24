On this page

Introduction - Room participants

The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under meeting.participants . Use the methods and events to consume the participants data.

joined : A list that contains all the participants who have joined the meeting.

: A list that contains all the participants who have joined the meeting. waitlisted : A list that contains all the participants waiting to join the meeting.

: A list that contains all the participants waiting to join the meeting. active : A list that contains all the participants except the local user who are supposed to be on the screen at the moment

: A list that contains all the participants except the local user who are supposed to be on the screen at the moment pinned : A nullable participant object. If any participant is pinned is that participant else it is null.

: A nullable participant object. If any participant is pinned is that participant else it is null. screenshares : A list that contains all the participants who have shared screen in the meeting.

: A list that contains all the participants who have shared screen in the meeting. broadcastMessage : Broadcasts the message to all participants including self .

Each participant in each of the joined , waitlisted , active and screenshares list is of type DyteMeetingParticipant .

For example, to get all the participants who joined the meeting:



val joinedParticipants = meeting . participants . joined ;



For example, to get all the active participants in the meeting:



val joinedParticipants = meeting . participants . active ;



Therefore, if you were to make a grid of participants, you'd use the active list, but to display all participants in the meeting you'd use the joined list.

Triggered when the user starts / stops the video using enableVideo or disableVideo

meeting . self . addParticipantEventsListener ( object : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

override fun videoUpdate ( videoEnabled : Boolean , participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {

super . videoUpdate ( videoEnabled , participant )

if ( videoEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

} )



meeting . self . addParticipantEventsListener ( object : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

override fun audioUpdate ( audioEnabled : Boolean , participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {

super . audioUpdate ( audioEnabled , participant )

if ( audioEnabled ) {



} else {



}

}

} )



The setPage(pageNumber: Int) method allows you to switch between pages of participants present in the meeting.



meeting . participants . setPage ( 1 )



The meeting.participants object has host control methods that allow you to disable the audio and video streams of other users in the meeting (given that the user preset has the right permissions).



meeting . participants . disableAllAudio ( ) ;





val participantToUpdate = meeting . participants . joined . first ( )

participantToUpdate . disableAudio ( )





meeting . participants . disableAllVideo ( ) ;





val participantToUpdate = meeting . participants . joined . first ( )

participantToUpdate . disableVideo ( )



To remove all participants from a meeting, you can call the kickAll() method.