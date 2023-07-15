Introduction - Livestream

This section will guide you through the process of integrating the livestreaming feature into your product. Using Dyte's live-streaming state management APIs you can easily manage stage requests, such as leave and join stage, manage permissions, kick participants and so on.

The foundation of Dyte's livestreaming is based on a stage, which can be accessed by hosts and viewers. While hosts can directly enter the stage, viewers can request to join it. The stage is broadcasted live to all viewers.