Livestream Objects and Methods
DyteLivestream object obtained by
dyteMobileClient.livestream method. The objects and methods it contains are defined below.
Objects
roomName [String]
The name of the room.
state [LiveStreamState]
The current status of the livestream, possible values can be:
LiveStreamState.NONE
LiveStreamState.STARTING
LiveStreamState.STARTED
LiveStreamState.STOPPING
LiveStreamState.STOPPED
LiveStreamState.ERRORED
Stage Requests [List<DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer>]
Object accessed via
dyteMobileClient.livestream.stageRequestPeers contains the list of requests to join the stage. Each request contains 3 properties:
peerId: The peer ID of the user who requested to join the stage.
userId: The user ID of the user who requested to join the stage.
displayName: The display name of the user who requested to join the stage.
liveStreamUrl [String]
List of URL which can be used to consume livestream.
Host control methods
Dyte's stage management APIs allow hosts to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.
Accept request
This method lets the host accept a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be accepted.
dyteMobileClient.livestream.acceptRequest(peer.id);
Reject request
This method lets the host reject a request to join the stage. It takes the DyteLiveStreamStageRequestPeer.id as an argument whose request has to be rejected.
dyteMobileClient.livestream.rejectRequest(peer.id);
Accept all requests
This method lets the host accept all the requests to join the stage.
dyteMobileClient.livestream.acceptAll();
Reject all requests
This method lets the host reject all the requests to join the stage.
dyteMobileClient.livestream.rejectAll();