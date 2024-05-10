On this page

Stage Access for Viewers

Viewer participants in a stage-enabled meeting are users whose preset permission for media production is set as CAN_REQUEST . The meeting.stage object provides APIs for viewer participants to request stage access and withdraw their join stage request.

To request access to the stage, you can call the requestAccess() method:

meeting . stage . requestAccess ( )



When a host accepts the user's stage access request or allows the user directly to the stage, the SDK triggers the onPresentRequestReceived callback in DyteStageEventListener . You can listen to this event:

meeting . addStageEventsListener ( object : DyteStageEventListener {

override fun onPresentRequestReceived ( ) {



}

} )



You can then call the join() method to finally join the stage.

Note: If the host has directly allowed the user to join the stage and they want to decline, you should use the leave() method.

To cancel or withdraw a pending stage access request, you can call the cancelRequestAccess() method: