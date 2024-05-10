Stage Access for Viewers
Viewer participants in a stage-enabled meeting are users whose preset permission for media production is set as
CAN_REQUEST.
The
meeting.stage object provides APIs for viewer participants to request stage access and withdraw their join stage request.
Request Access
To request access to the stage, you can call the
requestAccess() method:
meeting.stage.requestAccess()
When a host accepts the user's stage access request or allows the user directly to the stage, the SDK triggers the
onPresentRequestReceived callback in
DyteStageEventListener. You can listen to this event:
meeting.addStageEventsListener(object : DyteStageEventListener {
override fun onPresentRequestReceived() {
// Host accepted the join stage request or invited user directly to stage
}
})
You can then call the
join() method to finally join the stage.
Note: If the host has directly allowed the user to join the stage and they want to decline, you should use the
leave() method.
Cancel Access Request
To cancel or withdraw a pending stage access request, you can call the
cancelRequestAccess() method:
meeting.stage.cancelRequestAccess()