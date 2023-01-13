Introduction
The meetings polls object can be accessed using
meeting.polls. It provides
methods to create polls, vote, and more.
meeting.polls.polls returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where
each element is an object of type
DytePollMessage.
The type
DytePollMessage is the main class for any poll in Dyte. It also
contains list of
DytePollOption which are options for a given poll. And every
DytePollOption has list of votes inside of it. Votes are objects of class
DytePollVote which internally has id and name of the vote.
One can easily create, vote and view polls by listening to callbacks on
meeting object.
Listening to new polls in a meeting
To be able to receive new poll messages you need to implement a method
onPollUpdates() method from callback
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener. You can
subscribe to this events by calling
meeting.addMeetingEventsListener(dyteMeetingRoomEventsListener)
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(object :
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
override fun onNewPoll(poll: DytePollMessage) {
super.onNewPoll(poll)
// code to handle new poll
}
override fun onPollUpdates(pollMessages: List<DytePollMessage>) {
super.onPollUpdates(pollMessages)
// code to handle polls and their vote updates.
}
})