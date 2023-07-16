Participant Events
Events
You can subscribe to events for all participants using
meeting.participants.on() method. Here are the supported events:
View mode change
Triggered when the View mode changes
const viewMode = useDyteSelector((meeting) => meeting.participants.viewMode);
Page change
const pageChanged = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.participants.pageCount
);
Active speaker
This event is triggered when a participant becomes
active when they starts to
speak.
const activeSpeaker = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.participants.lastActiveSpeaker
);
Events on all participants
Instead of subscribing to individual participant events, you can subscribe to a
participant map, such as
joined &
active and get updated when any of the
participant emits an event.
If you want to subscribe to participants when they become
active, you can do
so by subscribing to
meetings.participants.active.on('participantJoined')
Participant joined
Trigger an event when any participant joins the meeting.
const joinedParticipants = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.participants.joined
);
Participant pinned
Trigger an event when a participant is pinned / unpinned.
const pinnedParticipants = useDyteSelector(
(meeting) => meeting.participants.pinned
);
Video update
Trigger an event when the target participant starts / stops video.
const videoEnabled = useDyteSelector((m) =>
m.participants.joined.get(participantId).videoEnabled
);
### Audio update
Trigger an event when the target participant starts / stops audio.
```ts
const audioEnabled = useDyteSelector((m) =>
m.participants.joined.get(participantId).audioEnabled
);
Screen share update
Trigger an event when the target participant starts / stops screen share.
const screenShareEnabled = useDyteSelector((m) =>
m.participants.joined.get(participantId).screenShareEnabled
);
Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops screen share.
const screensharingParticipant = useDyteSelector((m) =>
m.participants.joined.toArray().find((p) => p.screenShareEnabled)
);
Network quality score
Subscribe to the
mediaScoreUpdate event to monitor network
meeting.participants.joined.on(
'mediaScoreUpdate',
({ participantId, kind, isScreenshare, score }) => {
if (kind === 'video') {
console.log(
`Participant ${participantId}'s ${
isScreenshare ? 'screenshare' : 'video'
} quality score is `,
score
);
}
if (kind === 'audio') {
console.log(
`Participant ${participantId}'s audio quality score is `,
score
);
}
if (score < 5) {
console.log(`Participant ${participantId}'s media quality is poor`);
}
}
);
Events for specific participant
If you want to subscribe to above events but for a specific participant only,
you can do so by binding event to
meeting.participants.joined.get(peerId).on()
method. where the
peerId is the id of the participant that you want to watch.
Webinar events
Here is a list of events that can are emitted for a participants in a
WEBINAR
setup.
|Event
|Description
peerRequestToJoinStage
|Emitted when a user has requested to join the webinar meeting.
peerRejectedToJoinStage
|Emitted when the user's request to join the meeting has been rejected.
peerAcceptedToJoinStage
|Emitted when the user's request to join the meeting has been accepted
peerStoppedPresenting
|Emitted when a participant stops presenting in the webinar meeting.
peerStartedPresenting
|Emitted when a participant starts presenting in the webinar meeting.