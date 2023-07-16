On this page

Participant Events

You can subscribe to events for all participants using meeting.participants.on() method. Here are the supported events:

Triggered when the View mode changes

const viewMode = useDyteSelector ( ( meeting ) => meeting . participants . viewMode ) ;



const pageChanged = useDyteSelector (

( meeting ) => meeting . participants . pageCount

) ;



This event is triggered when a participant becomes active when they starts to speak.

const activeSpeaker = useDyteSelector (

( meeting ) => meeting . participants . lastActiveSpeaker

) ;



Instead of subscribing to individual participant events, you can subscribe to a participant map, such as joined & active and get updated when any of the participant emits an event.

If you want to subscribe to participants when they become active , you can do so by subscribing to meetings.participants.active.on('participantJoined')

Trigger an event when any participant joins the meeting.

const joinedParticipants = useDyteSelector (

( meeting ) => meeting . participants . joined

) ;



Trigger an event when a participant is pinned / unpinned.

const pinnedParticipants = useDyteSelector (

( meeting ) => meeting . participants . pinned

) ;



Trigger an event when the target participant starts / stops video.

const videoEnabled = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) =>

m . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) . videoEnabled

) ;





### Audio update



Trigger an event when the target participant starts / stops audio.



```ts

const audioEnabled = useDyteSelector((m) =>

m.participants.joined.get(participantId).audioEnabled

);



Trigger an event when the target participant starts / stops screen share.

const screenShareEnabled = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) =>

m . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) . screenShareEnabled

) ;



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops screen share.

const screensharingParticipant = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) =>

m . participants . joined . toArray ( ) . find ( ( p ) => p . screenShareEnabled )

) ;



Subscribe to the mediaScoreUpdate event to monitor network

meeting . participants . joined . on (

'mediaScoreUpdate' ,

( { participantId , kind , isScreenshare , score } ) => {

if ( kind === 'video' ) {

console . log (

` Participant ${ participantId } 's ${

isScreenshare ? 'screenshare' : 'video'

} quality score is ` ,

score

) ;

}



if ( kind === 'audio' ) {

console . log (

` Participant ${ participantId } 's audio quality score is ` ,

score

) ;

}



if ( score < 5 ) {

console . log ( ` Participant ${ participantId } 's media quality is poor ` ) ;

}

}

) ;



If you want to subscribe to above events but for a specific participant only, you can do so by binding event to meeting.participants.joined.get(peerId).on() method. where the peerId is the id of the participant that you want to watch.

Here is a list of events that can are emitted for a participants in a WEBINAR setup.