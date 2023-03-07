Introducing chat
The meeting chat object is stored in
meeting.chat, which has methods for
sending and receiving messages. There are 3 types of messages that can be sent
in chat - text messages, images, and files.
The
meeting.chat.messages array contains all the messages that have been sent
in the chat. This is an array of objects, where each object is of type
Message.
The type
Message is defined in the following manner.
interface BaseMessage<T extends MessageType> {
type: T;
userId: string;
displayName: string;
time: Date;
id: string;
isEdited?: boolean;
read?: boolean;
pluginId?: string;
pinned?: boolean;
targetUserIds?: string[];
}
interface TextMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.text> {
message: string;
}
interface ImageMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.image> {
link: string;
}
interface FileMessage extends BaseMessage<MessageType.file> {
name: string;
size: number;
link: string;
}
type Message = TextMessage | ImageMessage | FileMessage;