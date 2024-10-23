Audio/video - Device Selection

To let the user choose between multiple available input / output devices, you can use the <DyteSettings > component

function DeviceSettings ( { open , onClose } ) {

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;

return (

< SomeDialogComponent open = { open } onClose = { onClose } >

< DyteSettings meeting = { meeting } />

</ SomeDialogComponent >

) ;

}



If you added DyteDialogManager as suggested in the Basic Structure guide, you can also use <DyteSettingsToggle> component to trigger the inbuilt Dialog.

Extending the last code sample with device selector.