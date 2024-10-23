Audio/video - Device Selection
To let the user choose between multiple available input / output devices, you can use the
<DyteSettings > component
function DeviceSettings({ open, onClose }) {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
return (
<SomeDialogComponent open={open} onClose={onClose}>
<DyteSettings meeting={meeting} />
</SomeDialogComponent>
);
}
If you added
DyteDialogManager as suggested in the Basic Structure guide, you can also use
<DyteSettingsToggle> component to trigger the inbuilt Dialog.
Extending the last code sample with device selector.
function CustomMeetingPreview() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
return (
<View
className="bg-secondary-900 flex flex-col items-center justify-center"
style={{ minHeight: '400px' }}
>
{/* Do not re-add this, if already added in the parent component */}
<DyteDialogManager meeting={meeting} />
<View className="flex w-full items-center justify-around p-[10%]">
<View className="relative">
<DyteParticipantTile meeting={meeting} participant={meeting.self}>
<DyteAvatar participant={meeting.self} />
<DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self}>
<DyteAudioVisualizer participant={meeting.self} slot="start" />
</DyteNameTag>
<View
className="absolute flex"
style={{
top: '8px',
right: '8px',
}}
>
<DyteSettingsToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm" />
</View>
<View
className="absolute flex"
style={{
bottom: '8px',
right: '8px',
}}
>
<DyteMicToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm" />
<DyteCameraToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm" />
</View>
</DyteParticipantTile>
</View>
<View className="flex w-1/4 flex-col justify-between">
<View className="flex flex-col items-center">
<p>Joining as {meeting.self.name}</p>
</View>
<DyteButton
kind="wide"
size="lg"
onClick={async () => {
await meeting.join();
}}
>
Join
</DyteButton>
</View>
</View>
</View>
);
}