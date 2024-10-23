Skip to main content

Audio/video - Device Selection

To let the user choose between multiple available input / output devices, you can use the <DyteSettings > component

function DeviceSettings({ open, onClose }) {
  const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
  return (
    <SomeDialogComponent open={open} onClose={onClose}>
      <DyteSettings meeting={meeting} />
    </SomeDialogComponent>
  );
}

If you added DyteDialogManager as suggested in the Basic Structure guide, you can also use <DyteSettingsToggle> component to trigger the inbuilt Dialog.

Extending the last code sample with device selector.

function CustomMeetingPreview() {
  const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();

  return (
    <View
      className="bg-secondary-900 flex flex-col items-center justify-center"
      style={{ minHeight: '400px' }}
    >
      {/* Do not re-add this, if already added in the parent component */}
      <DyteDialogManager meeting={meeting} />
      <View className="flex w-full items-center justify-around p-[10%]">
        <View className="relative">
          <DyteParticipantTile meeting={meeting} participant={meeting.self}>
            <DyteAvatar participant={meeting.self} />
            <DyteNameTag participant={meeting.self}>
              <DyteAudioVisualizer participant={meeting.self} slot="start" />
            </DyteNameTag>
            <View
              className="absolute flex"
              style={{
                top: '8px',
                right: '8px',
              }}
            >
              <DyteSettingsToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm" />
            </View>
            <View
              className="absolute flex"
              style={{
                bottom: '8px',
                right: '8px',
              }}
            >
              <DyteMicToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm" />
              <DyteCameraToggle meeting={meeting} size="sm" />
            </View>
          </DyteParticipantTile>
        </View>
        <View className="flex w-1/4 flex-col justify-between">
          <View className="flex flex-col items-center">
            <p>Joining as {meeting.self.name}</p>
          </View>
          <DyteButton
            kind="wide"
            size="lg"
            onClick={async () => {
              await meeting.join();
            }}
          >
            Join
          </DyteButton>
        </View>
      </View>
    </View>
  );
}