Edit user name
A common use case of pre-call UI is to give the user a option to set / edit their name.
Permissions
Requires
meeting.self.permissions.canEditDisplayName to be
true
In the preset editor, ensure
Miscellaneous > Edit Name is toggled enabled.
File: CustomMeetingPreview.tsx
We add a
DyteInputField element for entering the participant name. We should not show this input if the user doese not have permission to edit name (
permissions.canEditDisplayName)
await meeting.self.setName(participantName); sets the new name for the participant.
At the end, we let user join the meeting using
await meeting.join();.
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-native-core';
import { DyteButton, DyteTextField } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit';
import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
export default function CustomMeetingPreview() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
const permissions = useDyteSelector((m) => m.self.permissions);
const [participantName, setParticipantName] = useState('');
useEffect(() => {
if (!meeting) {
return;
}
setParticipantName(meeting.self.name);
}, [meeting]);
return (
<View
className="flex h-full w-full flex-col items-center justify-center"
style={{ minHeight: '400px' }}
>
<View className="flex w-full items-center justify-around p-[10%]">
<View></View>
<View className="flex w-1/4 flex-col justify-between">
<View className="flex flex-col items-center">
<p>Joining as</p>
</View>
{permissions.canEditDisplayName && (
<DyteTextField
placeholder="Your name"
value={participantName}
onChange={(event) => setParticipantName(event.target.value)}
/>
)}
<DyteButton
kind="wide"
size="lg"
style={{ cursor: participantName ? 'pointer' : 'not-allowed' }}
onClick={async () => {
if (participantName) {
if (permissions.canEditDisplayName) {
await meeting.self.setName(participantName);
}
await meeting.join();
}
}}
>
Join
</DyteButton>
</View>
</View>
</View>
);
}