Basic structure

We are deconstructing the default setup screen.

At the end of this group of docs, we should have the following screen built using low level components.

Let's put a basic skeleton and the initial boilerplate code.

import { useDyteMeeting } from '@dytesdk/react-native-core' ;

import { DyteSetupScreen } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;

import type DyteClient from '@dytesdk/web-core' ;

import { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ;

import { View } from 'react-native' ;

import { CustomStates , SetState } from './types' ;

import CustomMeetingPreview from './CustomMeetingPreview' ;



function MyMeeting ( ) {

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;

const roomState = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ;



return (

< View style = { { height : '480px' } } >

{ roomState === 'init' && < CustomMeetingPreview /> }



< DyteParticipantsAudio meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteNotifications meeting = { meeting } />

< DyteDialogManager meeting = { meeting } />



}

</ View >

) ;

}

