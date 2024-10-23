DyteSetupScreen

Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.

Previously in the Quickstart example, we used the following component.

< DyteMeeting meeting = { meeting } showSetupScreen = { true } />



If you want to break down the above for a custom UI but still want to reuse the default setup screen, use the following component.

import { DyteSetupScreen , DyteText } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit' ;

import { useDyteMeeting , useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-native-core' ;



export default function MyMeeting ( ) {

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;

const roomState = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ;



return (

< View >

{ roomState === 'init' && < DyteSetupScreen meeting = { meeting } /> }

{ roomState === 'joined' && < DyteText > Custom in-meeting UI </ DyteText > }

{ roomState === 'ended' && < DyteText > Custom post-meeting UI </ DyteText > }

</ View >

) ;

}



If you want to build a custom pre-call UI, let's go to the next page to start building one.