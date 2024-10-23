DyteSetupScreen
Dyte provides a default pre-call preview UI, also known as setup screen as part of our UI components.
Previously in the Quickstart example, we used the following component.
<DyteMeeting meeting={meeting} showSetupScreen={true} />
If you want to break down the above for a custom UI but still want to reuse the default setup screen, use the following component.
import { DyteSetupScreen, DyteText } from '@dytesdk/react-native-ui-kit';
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-native-core';
export default function MyMeeting() {
const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
const roomState = useDyteSelector((m) => m.self.roomState);
return (
<View>
{roomState === 'init' && <DyteSetupScreen meeting={meeting} />}
{roomState === 'joined' && <DyteText>Custom in-meeting UI</DyteText>}
{roomState === 'ended' && <DyteText>Custom post-meeting UI</DyteText>}
</View>
);
}
If you want to build a custom pre-call UI, let's go to the next page to start building one.