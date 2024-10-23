Skip to main content

Dyte provides, DyteMeeting an all encompassing component that internally handles everything from showing a pre-call UI to in-call UI and post-call screen.

<DyteMeeting meeting={meeting} showSetupScreen={true} />

This component contains pre-call, in-call UI as well post-call UIs.

Following code shows a basic split of these UIs from the DyteMeeting component.

import {
  DyteSetupScreen,
  DyteEndedScreen,
  DyteHeader,
  DyteParticipantsAudio,
  DyteDialogManager,
  DyteStage,
  DyteGrid,
  DyteNotifications,
  DyteSidebar,
  DyteControlbar,
} from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit';
import { useDyteMeeting, useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core';
import { useEffect } from 'react';

export default function MyMeeting() {
  const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting();
  const roomState = useDyteSelector((m) => m.self.roomState);

  return (
    <View className="flex h-full w-full">
      {roomState === 'init' && <DyteSetupScreen meeting={meeting} />}
      {roomState === 'joined' && (
        <View className="flex h-full w-full flex-col">
          <View>
            <DyteHeader meeting={meeting} />
          </View>

          <View
            className="flex w-full flex-1 items-center justify-center"
            style={{
              backgroundColor: '#272727',
              color: '#ffffff',
            }}
          >
            <DyteText>Custom in-call UI</DyteText>
            <DyteDialogManager meeting={meeting} />
          </View>

          <View className="flex w-full overflow-visible">
            <DyteControlbar meeting={meeting} />
          </View>
        </View>
      )}
      {roomState === 'ended' && <DyteEndedScreen meeting={meeting} />}
    </View>
  );
}

Since DyteMeeting is a complex component and provides a lot more than just the UI, let's go to the next page and start splitting it to uncover what it does.