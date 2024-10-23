DyteMeeting

Dyte provides, DyteMeeting an all encompassing component that internally handles everything from showing a pre-call UI to in-call UI and post-call screen.

< DyteMeeting meeting = { meeting } showSetupScreen = { true } />



This component contains pre-call, in-call UI as well post-call UIs.

Following code shows a basic split of these UIs from the DyteMeeting component.

import {

DyteSetupScreen ,

DyteEndedScreen ,

DyteHeader ,

DyteParticipantsAudio ,

DyteDialogManager ,

DyteStage ,

DyteGrid ,

DyteNotifications ,

DyteSidebar ,

DyteControlbar ,

} from '@dytesdk/react-ui-kit' ;

import { useDyteMeeting , useDyteSelector } from '@dytesdk/react-web-core' ;

import { useEffect } from 'react' ;



export default function MyMeeting ( ) {

const { meeting } = useDyteMeeting ( ) ;

const roomState = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ;



return (

< View className = " flex h-full w-full " >

{ roomState === 'init' && < DyteSetupScreen meeting = { meeting } /> }

{ roomState === 'joined' && (

< View className = " flex h-full w-full flex-col " >

< View >

< DyteHeader meeting = { meeting } />

</ View >



< View

className = " flex w-full flex-1 items-center justify-center "

style = { {

backgroundColor : '#272727' ,

color : '#ffffff' ,

} }

>

< DyteText > Custom in-call UI </ DyteText >

< DyteDialogManager meeting = { meeting } />

</ View >



< View className = " flex w-full overflow-visible " >

< DyteControlbar meeting = { meeting } />

</ View >

</ View >

) }

{ roomState === 'ended' && < DyteEndedScreen meeting = { meeting } /> }

</ View >

) ;

}

