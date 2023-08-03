Skip to main content

Room Metadata

All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in meeting.meta. This includes:

  • roomName: The name of the room the current participant is connected to.
  • roomType: Indicates the meeting is a group-call or a webinar.
  • meetingTitle: The title of the meeting.
  • meetingStartedTimestamp: The timestamp when the meeting started.

For example, if you want to get the name of the room the current participant is connected to, you can do so by doing:

let roomName = meeting.meta.roomName

if meeting.localUser.roomJoined {
    print("The local user has joined room \(roomName).")
}