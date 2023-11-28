On this page

Join and Leave Stage using Dyte's Webinar Platform

This topic provides a comprehensive guide on performing stage management and participant control within Dyte's webinar platform.

In Dyte, the webinar object, is accessible through the meeting.webinar property. This provides a range of methods to efficiently manage the stage and participants during webinar sessions, such as joining and leaving the stage, as well as access control for participants. Additionally, you can also retrieve the list of viewers who have joined the webinar from the meeting.webinar.viewers array, and monitor participant requests to join the stage through the meeting.webinar.requestedParticipants array.

To join the stage in a webinar, specific permissions are required, which are managed through Presets . To determine if you have the necessary permissions, use the following command:

meeting . webinar . canJoinStage ( )



Once you have the permissions to join the stage, you can start presenting in the webinar. There are two distinct flows for this process.

Participants with the media preset set to "Allowed" can join the stage directly without needing the host to accept their request. However, participants with the media preset set to "Need to Request" must wait for the host to approve their request. Once the host grants permission, these participants can start producing media.

To join the stage, use the following function:

meeting . webinar . joinStage ( )



To leave the stage, use the following function: