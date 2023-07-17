On this page

Manage Stage in Dyte's Webinar

In the webinar, both hosts and participants have the ability to manage the stage. This allows for seamless control and organization of the webinar session.

In Dyte's webinar platform, hosts have the capability to request participants to join the stage. When a host sends a request to a participant, the participant will receive a callback in the DyteWebinarEventsListener#onPresentRequestReceived() method. The participant can then choose to accept or decline the request using specific functions.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteWebinarEventsListener {

...

func onPresentRequestReceived ( ) {



}

...

}

meeting . addWebinarEventsListener ( webinarEventsListener : meetingModel )



To accept the request and join the stage, participants can utilize the following command:

meeting . webinar . acceptRequestToPresent ( )



Alternatively, if participants wish to decline the request and not join the stage, use the following command:

meeting . webinar . rejectRequestToPresent ( )



Participants with the "Accept requests" setting enabled in the Preset can manage the stage in the webinar.

To access the list of requests received to join the stage, you can utilize the meeting.webinar.requestedParticipants API. This provides you with the necessary information about the participants who have requested to join the stage.

meeting . webinar . requestedParticipants



Once you are in the meeting, you can register a listener in the meeting object to listen for incoming requests.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteWebinarEventsListener {

func onAddedToStage ( ) {



}

func onPresentRequestClosed ( participant : RequestToPresentParticipant ) {



}

func onPresentRequestReceived ( ) {



}

func onPresentRequestAccepted ( participant : RequestToPresentParticipant ) {



}

func onPresentRequestAdded ( participant : RequestToPresentParticipant ) {



}

func onPresentRequestRejected ( participant : RequestToPresentParticipant ) {



}

func onPresentRequestWithdrawn ( participant : RequestToPresentParticipant ) {



}

func onRemovedFromStage ( ) {



}

}

meeting . addWebinarEventsListener ( webinarEventsListener : meetingModel )



To accept a request to join the stage, call the following function, where id represents the unique identifier of the request.

meeting . webinar . acceptRequest ( id )

meeting . webinar . acceptAllRequest ( )



To reject a request, call the following function:

meeting . webinar . rejectRequest ( id )

meeting . webinar . rejectAllRequest ( )

