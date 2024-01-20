Plugins
The meetings plugins can be accessed using
meeting.plugins. It provides two
main objects,
all which contains list of all Plugin objects in a
DyteMeeting. And
active list which contains plugins which are enabled and
are currently being used in this meeting.
Playing with plugins
Plugins are webviews which can be added in any view. To be able to get webview
from DytePlugin one needs to first activate a plugin. To do that all we need to
do is call
plugin.active() which will trigger a callback in
onPluginActivated(). Similarly to deactivate a plugin one can call
plugin.deactivate() and that plugin will be deactivated in the meeting.
plugin.activate() // to activate a plugin
plugin.deactivate() // to deactivate a plugin
Active plugin
To check if a
plugin is active or not in a meeting one can use
let isActive = plugin.isActive
Listening to plugins in a meeting
To be able to listen to plugin events you need to implement a methods from
callback
DytePluginEventsListener. You can subscribe to these events by calling
meeting.addPluginEventsListener(dytePluginEventsListener: listener)
extension MeetingViewModel: DytePluginEventsListener {
func onPluginActivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
// your code to handle plugin activation
}
func onPluginDeactivated(plugin: DytePlugin) {
// your code to handle plugin de-activation
}
func onPluginFileRequest(plugin: DytePlugin) {
// your code to handle plugin file request
}
func onPluginMessage(message: [String : Kotlinx_serialization_jsonJsonElement]) {
// your code to handle plugin message
}
}