Room Connection Events
The
meeting object emits various events to indicate changes in the connection status of the room. When a connection is lost,
the Dyte SDK detects it and attempts to reconnect the user to the meeting room automatically.
You can subscribe to these events by implementing the
DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener callbacks and passing the object to
the
meeting.addMeetingRoomEventsListener(dyteMeetingRoomEventsListener).
The following are the room connection events:
Connecting to room
When the local user starts connecting to the meeting room during initialization, this event is triggered.
extension DyteEventSelfListner: DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
func onConnectingToMeetingRoom() {
}
}
Connected to room
When the local user connects to the meeting room after initialization, this event is triggered.
extension DyteEventSelfListner: DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
func onConnectedToMeetingRoom() {
}
}
Disconnected from room
When the local user disconnects while leaving the meeting room, this event is triggered.
extension DyteEventSelfListner: DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
func onDisconnectedFromMeetingRoom() {
}
}
Reconnecting to room
When the Dyte SDK detects a connection drop and attempts to reconnect to the meeting room, this event is triggered.
extension DyteEventSelfListner: DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
func onReconnectingToMeetingRoom() {
}
}
Reconnected to room
When the local user successfully reconnects to the meeting room, this event is triggered.
extension DyteEventSelfListner: DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
func onReconnectedToMeetingRoom() {
}
}
Room connection failed
When the local user fails to connect to the meeting room during initialization, this event is triggered. This might occur because of internet connection issues.
extension DyteEventSelfListner: DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
func onMeetingRoomConnectionFailed() {
}
}
Room reconnection failed
When the local user fails to reconnect to the meeting room, this event is triggered. This occurs when the local user's internet connection goes down for an extended period of time and the Dyte SDK is unable to reconnect despite multiple attempts.
extension DyteEventSelfListner: DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {
func onMeetingRoomReconnectionFailed() {
}
}