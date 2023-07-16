Participant Events
You can subscribe to events for all participants by implementing
DyteParticipantEventsListener callback and then passing that object to
meeting.addParticipantEventsListener(dyteParticipantEventsListener) method.
Here are the supported methods:
Participant joined
Triggers an event when any participant joins the meeting.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onParticipantJoin(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to handle new participant
}
}
Participant left
Triggers an event when any participant leaves the meeting.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onParticipantLeave(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to handle participant left from meeting
}
}
Screenshare updates
Triggers an event when there is any change in screenshares in a meeting.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onScreenSharesUpdated() {
// your code here to handle screenshares from meeting
// you can use `meeting.participants.screenshares` to get latest screenshare participants
}
func onScreenShareEnded(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to handle screenshare ended
}
func onScreenShareStarted(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to handle screenshare started
}
}
Video update
Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops video.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Bool, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to handle participant video toggle update
}
}
Audio update
Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops audio.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Bool, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to handle participant audio toggle update
}
}
Active speaker
Trigger an event when any is change in active speaker in the meeting.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onActiveSpeakerChanged(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to handle active speaker
}
func onNoActiveSpeaker() {
// your code here to handle no active speaker
}
}
Pinned participant
Trigger an event when any is change in pinned participant in the meeting.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onParticipantPinned(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to show pinned participant
}
func onParticipantUnpinned(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// your code here to remove pinned participant
}
}
Active participants list change
Triggers an event when any change in active participants list in the meeting.
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
func onActiveParticipantsChanged(active: [DyteMeetingParticipant]) {
// your code here to refresh active participants
}
}