Participant Events

You can subscribe to events for all participants by implementing DyteParticipantEventsListener callback and then passing that object to meeting.addParticipantEventsListener(dyteParticipantEventsListener) method. Here are the supported methods:

Participant joined

Triggers an event when any participant joins the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onParticipantJoin(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle new participant
        }
    }

Participant left

Triggers an event when any participant leaves the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onParticipantLeave(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle participant left from meeting
        }
    }

Screenshare updates

Triggers an event when there is any change in screenshares in a meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onScreenSharesUpdated() {
            // your code here to handle screenshares from meeting
            // you can use `meeting.participants.screenshares` to get latest screenshare participants
        }
        func onScreenShareEnded(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle screenshare ended
        }

        func onScreenShareStarted(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            //  your code here to handle screenshare started
        }
    }

Video update

Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops video.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Bool, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle participant video toggle update
        }
    }

Audio update

Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops audio.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Bool, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle participant audio toggle update
        }
    }

Active speaker

Trigger an event when any is change in active speaker in the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onActiveSpeakerChanged(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to handle active speaker
        }

        func onNoActiveSpeaker() {
            // your code here to handle no active speaker
        }
    }

Pinned participant

Trigger an event when any is change in pinned participant in the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onParticipantPinned(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to show pinned participant
        }

        func onParticipantUnpinned(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
            // your code here to remove pinned participant
        }
    }

Active participants list change

Triggers an event when any change in active participants list in the meeting.

    extension MeetingViewModel: DyteParticipantEventsListener {
        func onActiveParticipantsChanged(active: [DyteMeetingParticipant]) {
            // your code here to refresh active participants
        }
    }