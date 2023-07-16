On this page

Participant Events

You can subscribe to events for all participants by implementing DyteParticipantEventsListener callback and then passing that object to meeting.addParticipantEventsListener(dyteParticipantEventsListener) method. Here are the supported methods:

Triggers an event when any participant joins the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onParticipantJoin ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Triggers an event when any participant leaves the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onParticipantLeave ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Triggers an event when there is any change in screenshares in a meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onScreenSharesUpdated ( ) {





}

func onScreenShareEnded ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onScreenShareStarted ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops video.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onVideoUpdate ( videoEnabled : Bool , participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any participant starts / stops audio.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onAudioUpdate ( audioEnabled : Bool , participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any is change in active speaker in the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onActiveSpeakerChanged ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onNoActiveSpeaker ( ) {



}

}



Trigger an event when any is change in pinned participant in the meeting.

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantEventsListener {

func onParticipantPinned ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onParticipantUnpinned ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Triggers an event when any change in active participants list in the meeting.