The participant object

The participant object consists of all the information related to a particular participant. For instance, it contains a participants video/audio/screenshare stream, and the participant's name. It also contains state variables that indicate whether a participant's camera is on or off, and whether they are muted or unmuted.

The participant object has the following properties.

id : The participantId of the participant (aka peerId ).

: The of the participant (aka ). userId : The userId of the participant.

: The of the participant. name : The participant's name.

: The participant's name. picture : The participant's picture (if any).

: The participant's picture (if any). clientSpecificId : An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant.

: An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant. videoTrack : The video track of the participant.

: The video track of the participant. screenShareTrack : The video and audio (if any) track of the participant's screen share stream.

: The video and audio (if any) track of the participant's screen share stream. videoEnabled : Set to true if the participant's camera is on.

: Set to true if the participant's camera is on. audioEnabled : Set to true if the participant is unmuted.

: Set to true if the participant is unmuted. isPinned : True if current user is pinned in the meeting room

: True if current user is pinned in the meeting room presetName : Name of the preset associated with the participant.

You can call participant.getVideoView() which will return a View which further can used to add in any View.

Similarly one can use participant.getScreenShareView() which will return a View which further can used to add in any View.

You can listen to audio/video changes for a single participant by calling addParticipantUpdateListener(listener: DyteParticipantUpdateListener) on any participant object.

dyteParticipant . addParticipantUpdateListener ( participantUpdateListener : self )



extension MeetingViewModel : DyteParticipantUpdateListener {

func onAudioUpdate ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant , isEnabled : Bool ) {



}



func onVideoUpdate ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant , isEnabled : Bool ) {



}



func onPinned ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onUnpinned ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onScreenShareStarted ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}



func onScreenShareEnded ( participant : DyteMeetingParticipant ) {



}

}



Also make sure to remove event listener when they are no longer used. You can remove DyteParticipantUpdateListener by calling removeParticipantUpdateListener(listener)

If you (the local user) have the relevant permissions in the meeting, you can disable a participant's video/audio streams, or even remove them from the meeting.