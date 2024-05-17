On this page

Waitlisted Participants

Participants in the waiting room are represented by DyteWaitlistedParticipant objects. If the local user has the permission to accept waiting room requests ( selfPermissions.host.canAcceptRequests is true), you can manage pending waiting room requests, accepting or rejecting them as needed. You can access the list of waitlisted participants via the meeting.participants.waitlisted property.

Note: If the local user is not a host, meeting.participants.waitlisted property returns an empty list.

To accept a waiting room request, use the acceptWaitListedRequest() method on a DyteWaitlistedParticipant object:

let waitlistedParticipant = meeting . participants . waitlisted [ 0 ]

waitlistedParticipant . acceptWaitListedRequest ( )



To deny a waiting room request, use the rejectWaitListedRequest() method on a DyteWaitlistedParticipant object:

let waitlistedParticipant = meeting . participants . waitlisted [ 0 ]

waitlistedParticipant . rejectWaitListedRequest ( )



Implement the DyteWaitlistEventsListener interface to listen for events related to the waiting room: