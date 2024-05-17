Skip to main content

Waitlisted Participants

Participants in the waiting room are represented by DyteWaitlistedParticipant objects. If the local user has the permission to accept waiting room requests (selfPermissions.host.canAcceptRequests is true), you can manage pending waiting room requests, accepting or rejecting them as needed. You can access the list of waitlisted participants via the meeting.participants.waitlisted property.

Note: If the local user is not a host, meeting.participants.waitlisted property returns an empty list.

Accepting Requests

To accept a waiting room request, use the acceptWaitListedRequest() method on a DyteWaitlistedParticipant object:

let waitlistedParticipant = meeting.participants.waitlisted[0]
waitlistedParticipant.acceptWaitListedRequest()

Rejecting Requests

To deny a waiting room request, use the rejectWaitListedRequest() method on a DyteWaitlistedParticipant object:

let waitlistedParticipant = meeting.participants.waitlisted[0]
waitlistedParticipant.rejectWaitListedRequest()

Waiting Room Events

Implement the DyteWaitlistEventsListener interface to listen for events related to the waiting room:

extension MeetingViewModel: DyteWaitlistEventsListener {

  func onWaitListParticipantJoined(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
      // triggered when waitList peer is joined
  }

  func onWaitListParticipantAccepted(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
      // triggered when waitListed peer is accepted by host
  }

  func onWaitListParticipantRejected(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
      // triggered when entry of waitListed peer declined by host
  }

  func onWaitListParticipantClosed(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
      // triggered when waitListed peer get's disconnected
  }
}