Waitlisted Participants
Participants in the waiting room are represented by
DyteWaitlistedParticipant objects. If the local user has the permission to
accept waiting room requests (
selfPermissions.host.canAcceptRequests is true), you can manage pending waiting room requests,
accepting or rejecting them as needed.
You can access the list of waitlisted participants via the
meeting.participants.waitlisted property.
Note: If the local user is not a host,
meeting.participants.waitlisted property returns an empty list.
Accepting Requests
To accept a waiting room request, use the acceptWaitListedRequest() method on a
DyteWaitlistedParticipant object:
let waitlistedParticipant = meeting.participants.waitlisted[0]
waitlistedParticipant.acceptWaitListedRequest()
Rejecting Requests
To deny a waiting room request, use the
rejectWaitListedRequest() method on a
DyteWaitlistedParticipant object:
let waitlistedParticipant = meeting.participants.waitlisted[0]
waitlistedParticipant.rejectWaitListedRequest()
Waiting Room Events
Implement the
DyteWaitlistEventsListener interface to listen for events related to the waiting room:
extension MeetingViewModel: DyteWaitlistEventsListener {
func onWaitListParticipantJoined(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// triggered when waitList peer is joined
}
func onWaitListParticipantAccepted(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// triggered when waitListed peer is accepted by host
}
func onWaitListParticipantRejected(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// triggered when entry of waitListed peer declined by host
}
func onWaitListParticipantClosed(participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) {
// triggered when waitListed peer get's disconnected
}
}