Media Preview

Before joining a meeting, users may want to preview and configure their media devices like camera, microphone, and audio output. This section provides developers with the tools to prepare the media environment before joining a Dyte meeting.

If you are using our UI Kits, this functionality can be handled by DyteSetupViewController or built with DyteParticipantTileView and DyteSettingViewController components.

meeting.localUser.audioEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.

: A value indicating if the audio currently enabled. meeting.localUser.videoEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.

The same methods used for controlling media during a meeting are also applicable for pre-call media configuration.

1. Mute/Unmute microphone



meeting . localUser . disableAudio ( )





meeting . localUser . enableAudio ( )



Anytime there is an update in the audio state of the local user, the Core SDK notifies the client through the onAudioUpdate callback from DyteSelfEventsListener . Here's how you can register the listener:

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onAudioUpdate ( audioEnabled : Boolean ) {



}

}



2. Enable/Disable camera



meeting . localUser . disableVideo ( )





meeting . localUser . enableVideo ( )



Whenever there is an update in the video state of the local user, the Core SDK notifies the client through the onVideoUpdate callback from DyteSelfEventsListener . Here's how you can register the listener:

extension MeetingViewModel : DyteSelfEventsListener {

func onVideoUpdate ( videoEnabled : Boolean ) {



}

}



Media devices represent the hardware for the camera, microphone, and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices currently available, use the following methods:



let audioDevices = meeting . localUser . getAudioDevices ( )





let videoDevices = meeting . localUser . getVideoDevices ( )



To get the currently selected media device, use the following methods:



let currentAudioDevice = meeting . localUser . getSelectedAudioDevice ( )





let currentVideoDevice = meeting . localUser . getSelectedVideoDevice ( )



Use these methods to create a UI that allows users to configure their media devices. When the user selects a device, use the below methods to set the device.

Set device