Stage Host Controls

In a stage management-enabled meeting, a user with the selfPermissions.host.canAcceptStageRequests permission as true is considered a host. The meeting.stage object in Dyte's Android Core SDK provides stage management APIs that allow hosts to manage stage access requests, invite participants to the stage, and remove participants from the stage.

You can retrieve the list of pending stage access requests by accessing the meeting.stage.accessRequests property. This property provides a list of DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant objects who have requested stage access.

Note: If the local user is not a host, this property returns an empty list.

To accept stage access requests or allow a participant directly to the stage, you can use the grantAccess() method. Alternatively, the grantAccessAll() method can be used to grant stage access to all participants with pending stage access requests.





meeting . stage . grantAccess ( id )





meeting . stage . grantAccessAll ( )



To reject stage access requests, you can use the denyAccess() method. Similarly, the denyAccessAll() method can be used to deny all pending stage access requests.





meeting . stage . denyAccess ( id )





meeting . stage . denyAccessAll ( )



You can remove a participant from the stage by using the kick() method.





meeting . stage . kick ( id )



You can listen to incoming stage access requests or changes in the access requests list if you are a host. The SDK provides the following callbacks to DyteStageEventsListener :

meeting . addStageEventsListener ( object : DyteStageEventsListener {

override fun onPresentRequestAdded ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestClosed ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestRejected ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onPresentRequestWithdrawn ( participant : DyteStageParticipant ) {



}



override fun onStageRequestsUpdated ( accessRequests : List < DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant > ) {



}

} )



These APIs enable you to manage stage access requests and participants effectively in Dyte meetings. Next, we'll explore the Stage APIs available to Viewer participants.