Stage Host Controls
In a stage management-enabled meeting, a user with the
selfPermissions.host.canAcceptStageRequests permission as
true is
considered a host. The
meeting.stage object in Dyte's Android Core SDK provides stage management APIs that allow hosts to
manage stage access requests, invite participants to the stage, and remove participants from the stage.
List of Stage Access Requests
You can retrieve the list of pending stage access requests by accessing the
meeting.stage.accessRequests property. This property
provides a list of
DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant objects who have requested stage access.
Note: If the local user is not a host, this property returns an empty list.
Grant Access
To accept stage access requests or allow a participant directly to the stage, you can use the
grantAccess() method.
Alternatively, the
grantAccessAll() method can be used to grant stage access to all participants with pending stage access requests.
// Grants stage access to a participant
// id: peer id of the stage access requesting participant
meeting.stage.grantAccess(id)
// Grants stage access to all participants with pending stage access requests
meeting.stage.grantAccessAll()
Deny Access
To reject stage access requests, you can use the
denyAccess() method. Similarly, the
denyAccessAll() method can be used to
deny all pending stage access requests.
// Denies stage access request of a participant
// id: peer id of the stage access requesting participant
meeting.stage.denyAccess(id)
// Denies all pending stage access requests
meeting.stage.denyAccessAll()
Kick Users
You can remove a participant from the stage by using the
kick() method.
// Kicks a participant from stage
// id: peer id of the ON_STAGE participant to kick
meeting.stage.kick(id)
Listening to Stage Access Requests
You can listen to incoming stage access requests or changes in the access requests list if you are a host. The SDK provides the
following callbacks to
DyteStageEventsListener:
meeting.addStageEventsListener(object : DyteStageEventsListener {
override fun onPresentRequestAdded(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// Called when a user is requesting to join the stage
}
override fun onPresentRequestClosed(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// Called when a user who was trying to join the stage leaves the call
}
override fun onPresentRequestRejected(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// Called when a join stage request is denied by the host
}
override fun onPresentRequestWithdrawn(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
// Called when a user who was trying to join the stage withdraws their request to join
}
override fun onStageRequestsUpdated(accessRequests: List<DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant>) {
// Called when the access requests list is updated
}
})
These APIs enable you to manage stage access requests and participants effectively in Dyte meetings. Next, we'll explore the Stage APIs available to Viewer participants.