Waiting Room

After you call .join() on meeting, you either get a roomJoined event if you are allowed to join or a waitlisted event.

Use the self.roomState to track the user's state in the meeting.

This diagram only represents the waiting room related states, the roomState property also transitions through other states

Each of these state changes generate their own events.

joined

const roomState = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ;

const joined = roomState === "joined" ;



Alternatively

meeting . self . on ( 'roomJoined' , ( ) => {



} )



waitlisted

const roomState = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ;

const isWaitlisted = roomState === "waitlisted" ;



meeting . self . on ( 'waitlisted' , ( ) => {



} )



rejected

meeting . self . on ( 'roomLeft' , ( { state } ) => {



} )



Host can use these methods to accept/reject participants