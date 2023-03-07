On this page

Sending a chat message

As mentioned in introduction, there are 3 types of chat messages - text messages, images, and files. There is a method in meeting.chat to send a message of each type.

To send a text message, the meeting.chat.sendTextMessage() method can be used. This accepts a string message and sends it to the room.

const message = 'Is this the real life?' ;

await meeting . chat . sendTextMessage ( message ) ;



You can send an image with the help of meeting.chat.sendImageMessage() . This accepts an image of type File , and sends it to the participants in the meeting.

< label for = " img " > Select image: </ label >

< input type = " file " id = " img " name = " img " accept = " image/* " />

< button onclick = " onSendImage ( ) " > Send Image </ button >



async function onSendImage ( ) {

const image = document . getElementById ( 'img' ) ;

await meeting . chat . sendImageMessage ( image . files [ 0 ] ) ;

}



Sending a file is quite similar to sending an image. The only difference is that when you send an image, a preview will be shown in the meeting chat, which is not the case for sending files. That being said, an image can be sent as a file too using meeting.chat.sendFileMessage() .

< label for = " file " > Select file: </ label >

< input type = " file " id = " file " name = " file " />

< button onclick = " onSendFile ( ) " > Send File </ button >



async function onSendFile ( ) {

const file = document . getElementById ( 'file' ) ;

await meeting . chat . sendFileMessage ( file . files [ 0 ] ) ;

}



There is also a common method called meeting.chat.sendMessage() that can be used to send any of the 3 types of messages displayed above. It essentially calls one of the methods from above depending upon the type of payload you send to the method. The sendMessage() method accepts a parameter message of the following type:

async function sendMessage (

message : { type : 'text' , message : string }

| { type : 'image' , image : File }

| { type : 'file' , file : File } ,

) { ... }



Here's how you would use the sendMessage() method to send a text message.