Receiving chat messages
The
meeting.chat object emits events when new chat messages are received. You
can listen for the
chatUpdate event to log when a new chat message is
received.
const messages = useDyteSelector((m) => m.chat.messages));
Here, the
message is of type
Message, as defined in
introduction.
messages is a list of all chat messages in the
meeting, which is the same as
meeting.chat.messages.
When a chat message is received, the
meeting.chat.messages list is also
updated.
console.log(JSON.stringify(meeting.chat.messages));
meeting.chat.on('chatUpdate', () => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(meeting.chat.messages));
});