Receiving chat messages

The meeting.chat object emits events when new chat messages are received. You can listen for the chatUpdate event to log when a new chat message is received.

const messages = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . chat . messages ) ) ;



Here, the message is of type Message , as defined in introduction. messages is a list of all chat messages in the meeting, which is the same as meeting.chat.messages .

When a chat message is received, the meeting.chat.messages list is also updated.