Livestream event listeners

You can listen to livestream events by attaching a listener by calling addLivestreamEventsListener on dyteMobileClient object where dyteMobileClient is an instance of DyteMobileClient() .

This event is triggered when the livestream is about to start.

This event is triggered when the livestream has started.

This event is triggered when the livestream state is updated.

This event is triggered when the viewer count is updated.

This event is triggered when the livestream is about to end.

This event is triggered when the livestream has ended.

This event is triggered when their is an error while starting/stopping the livestream.

This event is triggered when the number of users on stage is updated. The count object contains the updated stage count.

This event is triggered when the stage requests are updated. The requests object contains the updated list of stage requests.

This event is triggered when a stage request is accepted. The peer object contains the peer whose request is accepted. public func onJoinRequestAccepted ( peer : LiveStreamStagePeer ) { }

