Livestream event listeners
You can listen to livestream events by attaching a listener by calling
addLivestreamEventsListener on
dyteMobileClient object where
dyteMobileClient is an instance of
DyteMobileClient().
extension LivestreamViewController: DyteLiveStreamEventsListener {
public func onJoinRequestAccepted(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {
// when localUser's join request is accepted by host
}
public func onJoinRequestRejected(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {
// when localUser's join request is rejected by host
}
public func onLiveStreamEnded() {
// when livestream is ended
}
public func onLiveStreamEnding() {
// when livestream is ending
}
public func onLiveStreamErrored() {
// errored livestream
}
public func onLiveStreamStarted() {
// when livestream is started
}
public func onLiveStreamStarting() {
// when livestream is starting
}
public func onLiveStreamStateUpdate(data: DyteLivestreamData) {
// when there is an update in state of the livestream
}
public func onStageCountUpdated(count: Int32) {
// when stage count updates in livestream
}
public func onStageRequestsUpdated(requests: [LiveStreamStageRequestPeer]) {
// when there are updates in stage requests
}
public func onViewerCountUpdated(count: Int32) {
// when viewer count updates in livestream
}
}
meeting.addLiveStreamEventsListener(liveStreamEventsListener: self)
Livestream events
onLiveStreamStarting
This event is triggered when the livestream is about to start.
onLiveStreamStarted
This event is triggered when the livestream has started.
onLiveStreamStateUpdate
This event is triggered when the livestream state is updated.
onViewerCountUpdated
This event is triggered when the viewer count is updated.
onLiveStreamEnding
This event is triggered when the livestream is about to end.
onLiveStreamEnded
This event is triggered when the livestream has ended.
onLiveStreamErrored
This event is triggered when their is an error while starting/stopping the livestream.
onStageCountUpdated
This event is triggered when the number of users on stage is updated. The
countobject contains the updated stage count.
onStageRequestsUpdated
This event is triggered when the stage requests are updated. The
requestsobject contains the updated list of stage requests.
onJoinRequestAccepted
This event is triggered when a stage request is accepted. The
peerobject contains the peer whose request is accepted.
public func onJoinRequestAccepted(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {}
onJoinRequestRejected
This event is triggered when a stage request is rejected. The
peerobject contains the peer whose request is rejected.
public func onJoinRequestRejected(peer: LiveStreamStagePeer) {}