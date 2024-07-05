On this page

Waiting Room

When you call dyteMobileClient.joinRoom() , the user either enters the meeting room directly if allowed, or they are placed in the waiting room if they are a waitlisted participant.

The diagram illustrates the possible room states the local user can be in.

If user joins the room successfully, you receive the onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted() callback in DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener . You can listen for this callback as follows:



class MeetingRoomNotifier extends DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener {

override fun onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted ( ) {



}

}



dyteMobileClient . addMeetingRoomEventsListener ( MeetingRoomNotifier ( ) ) ;



If the user is waitlisted, the onWaitListStatusUpdate callback in DyteSelfEventsListener notifies you of any changes in the user's waitlist status. You can check the waitListStatus to determine their status:

WAITING : Local user is in the waiting room.

: Local user is in the waiting room. REJECTED : Local user's join room request is rejected by the host.

class WaitingRoomNotifier extends DyteSelfEventsListener {

@override

void onWaitListStatusUpdate ( DyteWaitListStatus waitListStatus ) {

switch ( waitListStatus ) {

case DyteWaitListStatus . waiting :



case DyteWaitListStatus . rejected :



default :

break ;

}

}

}



dyteMobileClient . addSelfEventsListener ( WaitingRoomNotifier ( ) ) ;



Host can use these methods to accept/reject participants.