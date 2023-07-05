On this page

Prerequisite

Make sure to read this before you start integrating the UI Kit into your app.

These are a couple of components that are important for proper functioning of a meeting.

This component takes care of the audio playback and autoplay issues.

Audio The user will not hear audio without this component.

< dyte-participants-audio id = " my-audio " > </ dyte-participants-audio >



< script >

document . getElementById ( 'my-audio' ) . meeting = meeting ;

</ script >



This component will also show a dialog in case the browser throws an auto play error, requiring user interaction to allow playing audio.

Here is more information on Autoplay policy in Chrome.

Other browsers have similar policy, with some minor differences.

Notifications The user will not be notified of important events such as network disconnection, poor network without this component.

< dyte-notifications id = " my-notifications " > </ dyte-notifications >



< script >





document . getElementById ( 'my-notifications' ) . meeting = meeting ;

document . getElementById ( 'my-notifications' ) . config = {



notifications : [ 'chat' , 'participant_joined' , 'participant_left' ] ,



notification_sounds : [ 'chat' , 'participant_joined' , 'participant_left' ] ,



participant_joined_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,



participant_chat_message_sound_notification_limit : 10 ,

} ;

</ script >



A component which handles all dialog elements in a component. This component is required for the following components to work:

DyteLeaveButton

DyteSettingsToggle

DyteBreakoutRoomsToggle

DyteMuteAllButton

This components depends on the values from states object.