Introduction

With the v2 release of the Dyte Core SDK, we're introducing a major upgrade focused on making the development experience simpler, more consistent, and intuitive. This upgrade introduces breaking changes across four key areas:

meeting.meta.roomName -> meeting.meta.meetingId

-> DyteMeetingParticipant.clientSpecificId -> DyteMeetingParticipant.customParticipantId

-> Removed DyteMeetingInfo (V1)

We have removed deprecated methods and properties in favour of improved, uniform, and clearer versions.

Removed DyteParticipants.screenshares (use DyteParticipants.screenShares ). The deprecated type DyteScreenShareMeetingParticipant has also been removed

(use ). The deprecated type has also been removed Chat Methods : Removed deprecated file and image send methods. The new lambda-based methods take more reliable Uri s & return proper errors File message methods: Removed: sendFileMessage(filePath: String) sendFileMessage(filePath: String, fileName: String) sendFileMessage(fileUri: Uri) Use instead: sendFileMessage(fileUri: Uri, onResult: (ChatFileError?) -> Unit) Removed: sendFileMessage(filePath: String, peerIds: List<String>) sendFileMessage(fileUri: Uri, peerIds: List<String>) Use instead: sendFileMessage(fileUri: Uri, peerIds: List<String>, onResult: (ChatFileError?) -> Unit) Image message methods: Removed: sendImageMessage(filePath: String, fileName: String) sendImageMessage(imageUri: Uri) sendImageMessage(imagePath: String) Use instead: sendImageMessage(imageUri: Uri, onResult: (ChatFileError?) -> Unit) Removed: sendImageMessage(imagePath: String, peerIds: List<String>) sendImageMessage(imageUri: Uri, peerIds: List<String>) sendImageMessage(filePath: String, fileName: String, peerIds: List<String>) Use instead: sendImageMessage(imageUri: Uri, peerIds: List<String>, onResult: (ChatFileError?) -> Unit)

: Removed deprecated file and image send methods. The new lambda-based methods take more reliable s & return proper errors Removed deprecated listener callbacks: DyteSelfEventsListener.onStageStatusUpdated . Use DyteStageEventListener.onStageStatusUpdated() DyteStageEventListener.onPresentRequestAccepted(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant) DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener.onActiveTabUpdate(id: String, tabType: ActiveTabType) .

Use DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener.onActiveTabUpdate(meeting: DyteMobileClient, activeTab: ActiveTab)



Errors are categorised by modules, such as ChatError , SelfError , and MeetingError

, , and All public APIs provide proper errors and additional error data where applicable for better debugging

Utilises Kotlin sealed classes for better type safety

We made a few direct breaking changes in our APIs to simplify the types, make methods more intuitive and ensure uniformity across platforms. For example, DyteMeetingParticipant has been restructured to align with real-world entities.

Learn more about the direct breaking changes and migration instructions on the next page.