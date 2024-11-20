Skip to main content

Breaking Changes and Migration Guide

This section provides details about the additional breaking changes made in Dyte Core SDK v2 and provides migration guidance. The changes span multiple modules, mainly simplifying the APIs or renaming them to ensure uniformity across the platforms.

Changes in Participant Hierarchy and Simplified Types

The participant hierarchy has been simplified to align better with real-world entities:

  • Old Structure:

    • DyteMeetingParticipant was the parent class with direct subtypes:
      • DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant
      • DyteWaitlistedParticipant
    • DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant had two subtypes:
      • DyteScreenShareMeetingParticipant
      • DyteSelfParticipant (local user)

  • New Structure:

    • DyteMeetingParticipant still represents a participant in a meeting which is simply either:
      • DyteSelfParticipant (local user) or
      • DyteRemoteParticipant (other participants in the meeting)

  • Moved methods for managing waiting room requests to DyteParticipants:

    • DyteWaitlistedParticipant.acceptWaitListedRequest() -> DyteParticipants.acceptWaitingRoomRequest(id)
    • DyteWaitlistedParticipant.rejectWaitListedRequest() -> DyteParticipants.rejectWaitingRoomRequest(id)

The old participant hierarchy was complex, with certain types representing temporary states or behaviour at runtime. The new structure simplifies this by clearly differentiating between the local user and remote participants.

Migration Instructions:

  • Replace instances of DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant with DyteRemoteParticipant.
  • Replace any usage of DyteScreenShareMeetingParticipant with DyteMeetingParticipant or its subtype.
  • DyteSelfParticipant is now a direct subtype of DyteMeetingParticipant.
  • Update the Waiting Room management logic to use APIs from DyteParticipants for accepting/rejecting waiting room requests.

Changes in DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener Connection State Callbacks

The following connection state callbacks have been removed:

  • onMeetingRoomDisconnected, onConnectingToMeetingRoom, onConnectedToMeetingRoom,
    onDisconnectedFromMeetingRoom, onMeetingRoomConnectionFailedonReconnectingToMeetingRoom,
    onReconnectedToMeetingRoomonMeetingRoomReconnectionFailed

These callbacks have been consolidated into a single unified callback:
onSocketConnectionUpdate(newState: SocketConnectionState)

Migration Instructions:

  • Move all connection state handling, mainly reconnection logic from the old callbacks to onSocketConnectionUpdate(). The new callback provides a SocketConnectionState parameter that represents the current state of the meeting connection.

DyteMeetingInfoV2.baseUrl has been renamed to DyteMeetingInfoV2.baseDomain. This change is applicable only if you are using a white-labeled domain.

Other Breaking Changes module-wise

1. DyteMobileClient (meeting)

  • The following methods now return MeetingError in the onFailure callback instead of DyteError:
    • init(), leaveRoom(), release()
  • Renamed some methods for adding/removing listeners to align with the respective listener names:
    • addParticipantEventsListener() -> addParticipantsEventListener()
    • addPollsEventsListener() -> addPollsEventListener()
    • addStageEventsListener() -> addStageEventListener()
    • addLivestreamEventListener() -> addLivestreamEventListener()
  • Changes in DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener callbacks:
    • Failure callbacks now return standardised MeetingError instead of Exception:
      • onMeetingInitFailed(exception: Exception) -> onMeetingInitFailed(error: MeetingError)
      • onMeetingRoomJoinFailed(exception: Exception) -> onMeetingRoomJoinFailed(error: MeetingError)
    • Relevant callback methods now include DyteMobileClient as a parameter, making it easier to access meeting object
      • onMeetingInitCompleted() -> onMeetingInitCompleted(meeting: DyteMobileClient)
      • onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted() -> onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted(meeting: DyteMobileClient)
      • onActiveTabUpdate(activeTab: ActiveTab) -> onActiveTabUpdate(meeting: DyteMobileClient, activeTab: ActiveTab)

2. DyteSelfParticipant (meeting.localUser)

  • Renamed the following screen share methods to make the name casing of "ScreenShare" uniform with the rest of the SDK:
    • enableScreenshare() -> enableScreenShare()
    • disableScreenshare() -> disableScreenShare()
  • Merged onScreenShareStarted & onScreenShareStopped into a single callback: onScreenShareUpdate(isEnabled: Boolean)
  • Moved onRoomMessage() callback from DyteSelfEventsListener to DyteParticipantsEventListener and renamed it to onNewBroadcastMessage()
  • Removed the unused onProximityChanged(isNear: Boolean)

Migration Instructions:

  • Update enable/disable screen share method names
  • Replace the old screen share callbacks with the new onScreenShareUpdate() callback
  • Move the broadcast message handling logic to DyteParticipantsEventListener.onNewBroadcastMessage() callback

3. DyteParticipants (meeting.participants)

  • meeting.participants now contains data only related to remote participants, excluding the local user
  • Changes in DyteParticipantsEventListener callbacks:
    • Callbacks are now given only for remote participant events. Local user changes are dispatched to DyteSelfEventsListener
    • Listener renamed from DyteParticipantEventsListener to DyteParticipantsEventListener
    • Merged onScreenShareStarted & onScreenShareEnded into a single callback:
      onScreenShareUpdate(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean)
    • Removed onNoActiveSpeaker(). Now onActiveSpeakerChanged(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant?) gets a null value when active participant is cleared
    • Removed unused, uncalled onScreenSharesUpdated(), onSetAsActiveSpeaker(), & onRemovedAsActiveSpeaker()
    • Following callbacks have been tweaked for consistency & clarity:
      • onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Boolean, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) -> onAudioUpdate(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean)
      • onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Boolean, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) -> onVideoUpdate(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean)
      • onPinned() -> onParticipantPinned(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant)
      • onUnpinned() -> onParticipantUnpinned(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant)

Migration Instructions:

  • Ensure that local user-related changes are handled using DyteSelfEventsListener instead of DyteParticipantsEventListener
  • Update the callback signatures wherever DyteParticipantsEventListener is implemented

4. DyteStage APIs (meeting.stage)

  • Stage Host Methods:
    • Removed methods grantAccessAll() and denyAccessAll()
    • grantAccess(), denyAccess(), and kick() now take a list of user IDs, making them more flexible
  • Removed unused REJECTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE constant from StageStatus enum
  • Removed the DyteStageStatus typealias
  • DyteStageEventListener: Callbacks now consistently use the term 'stage' to align with the DyteStage module for better clarity
    • Redundant peer callbacks have been removed to simplify the API. Those events can be inferred as per use-case by
      onPeerStageStatusUpdated(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, oldStatus: StageStatus, newStatus: StageStatus)
    • onPresentRequestReceived() -> onStageAccessRequestAccepted()
    • onStageStatusUpdated(stageStatus: DyteStageStatus) -> onStageStatusUpdated(oldStatus: StageStatus, newStatus: StageStatus)
    • onPresentRequestAdded(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant) -> onNewStageAccessRequest(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant)
    • onStageRequestsUpdated(accessRequests: List<DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant>) -> onStageAccessRequestsUpdated(accessRequests: List<DyteRemoteParticipant>)
    • Removed onAddedToStage(), it was called when localUser successfully joined the stage, the name didn’t match the scenario

Migration Instructions:

  • Update the method calls for granting, denying, and kicking stage participants to use lists of user IDs
  • Replace removed/renamed callbacks in DyteStageEventListener with the new ones

5. DytePolls APIs (meeting.polls)

  • Renamed Classes and Properties
    • DytePollMessage -> DytePoll
    • DytePollEventsListener -> DytePollsEventListener
    • DytePolls.messages -> DytePolls.items
  • DytePollsEventListener changes:
    • onPollUpdates(pollMessages: List<DytePoll>) -> onPollUpdates(pollItems: List<DytePoll>)

6. DyteRecording APIs (meeting.recording)

  • Removed following error callbacks from DyteRecordingEventsListener as DyteRecording methods now return proper errors:
    • onMeetingRecordingStopError(), onMeetingRecordingPauseError()onMeetingRecordingResumeError()
  • onMeetingRecordingStarted(), onMeetingRecordingEnded(), and onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated() have been merged into a single callback:
    onRecordingStateChanged(oldState: DyteRecordingState, newState: DyteRecordingState).

Migration Instructions

  • Remove any references to the deleted error callbacks in your code. Move error handling code to the onResult lambda of the recording methods.
  • Replace the separate recording state callbacks with the new unified onRecordingStateChanged callback.

7. DyteLivestream APIs (meeting.livestream)

  • Changed the term "LiveStream" to "Livestream" throughout the SDK
    • meeting.liveStream -> meeting.livestream
    • DyteLiveStream -> DyteLivestream
  • Simplified LivestreamState enum to align with the Web SDK
    • Old States: NONE, STARTING, STARTED, STOPPING, STOPPED, ERRORED
    • New States: IDLE, STARTING, STREAMING, STOPPING
  • DyteLivestream.liveStreamUrl -> DyteLivestream.playbackUrl
  • Changes in DyteLivestreamEventsListener:
    • The DyteLiveStreamEventsListener has been renamed to DyteLivestreamEventListener
    • onLiveStreamStarting, onLiveStreamStarted, onLiveStreamEnding, and onLiveStreamEnded have been consolidated into onLivestreamStateChanged(oldState: LivestreamState, newState: LivestreamState)
    • onLiveStreamErrored() -> onLivestreamError(message: String)
    • onLiveStreamStateUpdate(data: DyteLivestreamData) ->  onLivestreamUpdate(data: DyteLivestreamData)
    • Removed onStageCountUpdated(count: Int)

Migration Instructions

  • Update all class and property references to replace "LiveStream" with "Livestream"
  • Use the new LivestreamState enum values, replacing old state with the new, simplified states
  • Update callbacks in DyteLivestreamEventListener to the new versions, ensuring state changes are handled using onLivestreamStateChanged and other revised methods