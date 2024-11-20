On this page

Breaking Changes and Migration Guide

This section provides details about the additional breaking changes made in Dyte Core SDK v2 and provides migration guidance. The changes span multiple modules, mainly simplifying the APIs or renaming them to ensure uniformity across the platforms.

The participant hierarchy has been simplified to align better with real-world entities:

Old Structure : DyteMeetingParticipant was the parent class with direct subtypes: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant DyteWaitlistedParticipant DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant had two subtypes: DyteScreenShareMeetingParticipant DyteSelfParticipant (local user)

New Structure : DyteMeetingParticipant still represents a participant in a meeting which is simply either: DyteSelfParticipant (local user) or DyteRemoteParticipant (other participants in the meeting)

Moved methods for managing waiting room requests to DyteParticipants : DyteWaitlistedParticipant.acceptWaitListedRequest() -> DyteParticipants.acceptWaitingRoomRequest(id) DyteWaitlistedParticipant.rejectWaitListedRequest() -> DyteParticipants.rejectWaitingRoomRequest(id)



The old participant hierarchy was complex, with certain types representing temporary states or behaviour at runtime. The new structure simplifies this by clearly differentiating between the local user and remote participants.

Migration Instructions:

Replace instances of DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant with DyteRemoteParticipant .

with . Replace any usage of DyteScreenShareMeetingParticipant with DyteMeetingParticipant or its subtype.

with or its subtype. DyteSelfParticipant is now a direct subtype of DyteMeetingParticipant .

is now a direct subtype of . Update the Waiting Room management logic to use APIs from DyteParticipants for accepting/rejecting waiting room requests.

The following connection state callbacks have been removed:

onMeetingRoomDisconnected , onConnectingToMeetingRoom , onConnectedToMeetingRoom ,

onDisconnectedFromMeetingRoom , onMeetingRoomConnectionFailed , onReconnectingToMeetingRoom ,

onReconnectedToMeetingRoom , onMeetingRoomReconnectionFailed

These callbacks have been consolidated into a single unified callback:

onSocketConnectionUpdate(newState: SocketConnectionState)

Migration Instructions:

Move all connection state handling, mainly reconnection logic from the old callbacks to onSocketConnectionUpdate() . The new callback provides a SocketConnectionState parameter that represents the current state of the meeting connection.

DyteMeetingInfoV2.baseUrl has been renamed to DyteMeetingInfoV2.baseDomain . This change is applicable only if you are using a white-labeled domain.

The following methods now return MeetingError in the onFailure callback instead of DyteError : init() , leaveRoom() , release()

in the callback instead of : Renamed some methods for adding/removing listeners to align with the respective listener names: addParticipantEventsListener() -> addParticipantsEventListener() addPollsEventsListener() -> addPollsEventListener() addStageEventsListener() -> addStageEventListener() addLivestreamEventListener() -> addLivestreamEventListener()

Changes in DyteMeetingRoomEventsListener callbacks: Failure callbacks now return standardised MeetingError instead of Exception : onMeetingInitFailed(exception: Exception) -> onMeetingInitFailed(error: MeetingError) onMeetingRoomJoinFailed(exception: Exception) -> onMeetingRoomJoinFailed(error: MeetingError) Relevant callback methods now include DyteMobileClient as a parameter, making it easier to access meeting object onMeetingInitCompleted() -> onMeetingInitCompleted(meeting: DyteMobileClient) onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted() -> onMeetingRoomJoinCompleted(meeting: DyteMobileClient) onActiveTabUpdate(activeTab: ActiveTab) -> onActiveTabUpdate(meeting: DyteMobileClient, activeTab: ActiveTab)

callbacks:

Renamed the following screen share methods to make the name casing of "ScreenShare" uniform with the rest of the SDK: enableScreenshare() -> enableScreenShare() disableScreenshare() -> disableScreenShare()

Merged onScreenShareStarted & onScreenShareStopped into a single callback: onScreenShareUpdate(isEnabled: Boolean)

& into a single callback: Moved onRoomMessage() callback from DyteSelfEventsListener to DyteParticipantsEventListener and renamed it to onNewBroadcastMessage()

callback from to and renamed it to Removed the unused onProximityChanged(isNear: Boolean)

Migration Instructions:

Update enable/disable screen share method names

Replace the old screen share callbacks with the new onScreenShareUpdate() callback

callback Move the broadcast message handling logic to DyteParticipantsEventListener.onNewBroadcastMessage() callback

meeting.participants now contains data only related to remote participants, excluding the local user

now contains data only related to remote participants, excluding the local user Changes in DyteParticipantsEventListener callbacks: Callbacks are now given only for remote participant events. Local user changes are dispatched to DyteSelfEventsListener Listener renamed from DyteParticipantEventsListener to DyteParticipantsEventListener Merged onScreenShareStarted & onScreenShareEnded into a single callback:

onScreenShareUpdate(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean) Removed onNoActiveSpeaker() . Now onActiveSpeakerChanged(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant?) gets a null value when active participant is cleared Removed unused, uncalled onScreenSharesUpdated() , onSetAsActiveSpeaker() , & onRemovedAsActiveSpeaker() Following callbacks have been tweaked for consistency & clarity: onAudioUpdate(audioEnabled: Boolean, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) -> onAudioUpdate(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean) onVideoUpdate(videoEnabled: Boolean, participant: DyteMeetingParticipant) -> onVideoUpdate(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, isEnabled: Boolean) onPinned() -> onParticipantPinned(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant) onUnpinned() -> onParticipantUnpinned(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant)

callbacks:

Migration Instructions:

Ensure that local user-related changes are handled using DyteSelfEventsListener instead of DyteParticipantsEventListener

instead of Update the callback signatures wherever DyteParticipantsEventListener is implemented

Stage Host Methods: Removed methods grantAccessAll() and denyAccessAll() grantAccess() , denyAccess() , and kick() now take a list of user IDs, making them more flexible

Removed unused REJECTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE constant from StageStatus enum

constant from enum Removed the DyteStageStatus typealias

typealias DyteStageEventListener: Callbacks now consistently use the term 'stage' to align with the DyteStage module for better clarity Redundant peer callbacks have been removed to simplify the API. Those events can be inferred as per use-case by

onPeerStageStatusUpdated(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant, oldStatus: StageStatus, newStatus: StageStatus) onPresentRequestReceived() -> onStageAccessRequestAccepted() onStageStatusUpdated(stageStatus: DyteStageStatus) -> onStageStatusUpdated(oldStatus: StageStatus, newStatus: StageStatus) onPresentRequestAdded(participant: DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant) -> onNewStageAccessRequest(participant: DyteRemoteParticipant) onStageRequestsUpdated(accessRequests: List<DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant>) -> onStageAccessRequestsUpdated(accessRequests: List<DyteRemoteParticipant>) Removed onAddedToStage() , it was called when localUser successfully joined the stage, the name didn’t match the scenario

module for better clarity

Migration Instructions:

Update the method calls for granting, denying, and kicking stage participants to use lists of user IDs

Replace removed/renamed callbacks in DyteStageEventListener with the new ones

Renamed Classes and Properties DytePollMessage -> DytePoll DytePollEventsListener -> DytePollsEventListener DytePolls.messages -> DytePolls.items

DytePollsEventListener changes: onPollUpdates(pollMessages: List<DytePoll>) -> onPollUpdates(pollItems: List<DytePoll>)

changes:

Removed following error callbacks from DyteRecordingEventsListener as DyteRecording methods now return proper errors: onMeetingRecordingStopError() , onMeetingRecordingPauseError() , onMeetingRecordingResumeError()

as methods now return proper errors: onMeetingRecordingStarted() , onMeetingRecordingEnded() , and onMeetingRecordingStateUpdated() have been merged into a single callback:

onRecordingStateChanged(oldState: DyteRecordingState, newState: DyteRecordingState) .

Migration Instructions

Remove any references to the deleted error callbacks in your code. Move error handling code to the onResult lambda of the recording methods.

lambda of the recording methods. Replace the separate recording state callbacks with the new unified onRecordingStateChanged callback.

Changed the term "LiveStream" to "Livestream" throughout the SDK meeting.liveStream -> meeting.livestream DyteLiveStream -> DyteLivestream

Simplified LivestreamState enum to align with the Web SDK Old States : NONE , STARTING , STARTED , STOPPING , STOPPED , ERRORED New States : IDLE , STARTING , STREAMING , STOPPING

enum to align with the Web SDK DyteLivestream.liveStreamUrl -> DyteLivestream.playbackUrl

-> Changes in DyteLivestreamEventsListener : The DyteLiveStreamEventsListener has been renamed to DyteLivestreamEventListener onLiveStreamStarting , onLiveStreamStarted , onLiveStreamEnding , and onLiveStreamEnded have been consolidated into onLivestreamStateChanged(oldState: LivestreamState, newState: LivestreamState) onLiveStreamErrored() -> onLivestreamError(message: String) onLiveStreamStateUpdate(data: DyteLivestreamData) -> onLivestreamUpdate(data: DyteLivestreamData) Removed onStageCountUpdated(count: Int)

:

Migration Instructions