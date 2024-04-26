Virtual Background
Installation
To enable the virtual background feature in your application, first you need to install the "Background Transformer" package.
- NPM
- CDN
npm i @dytesdk/video-background-transformer
If you are using the web-core CDN script bundle, you can add the package by including a script tag in the head section of your HTML file:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@dytesdk/video-background-transformer/dist/index.iife.js"></script>
Initialize
import DyteVideoBackgroundTransformer from '@dytesdk/video-background-transformer';
If you installed the package using a script tag, the
DyteVideoBackgroundTransformer will be automatically available for use once the installation process is complete.
const videoBackgroundTransformer = await DyteVideoBackgroundTransformer.init();
Add an image as a background
To incorporate an image as a background, create a static background video middleware using the
createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware method provided by the
videoBackgroundTransformer object.
const videoMiddleware =
await videoBackgroundTransformer.createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware(
`https://assets.dyte.io/backgrounds/bg-dyte-office.jpg`
);
meeting.self.addVideoMiddleware(videoMiddleware);
Ensure that the URL of the image allows Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) to avoid canvas tainting issues. If the CORS policy is not allowed for the image, it may result in the video feed getting stuck on a frame or appearing blank.
Blur the background
Create a background blur video middleware using the
createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware method provided by the
videoBackgroundTransformer object.
const videoMiddleware =
await videoBackgroundTransformer.createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware(10);
meeting.self.addVideoMiddleware(videoMiddleware);
Pass intensity as a parameter between 1-100
Remove blur/virtual background
Use the
removeVideoMiddleware method
meeting.self.removeVideoMiddleware(videoMiddleware);
Noise Cancellation (Krisp.ai)
This is a paid addon, contact support@dyte.io for access.
Installation
Create/Append to the .npmrc file in the project root with the below contents
//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=<token-from-dyte>
@dytesdk:registry=https://registry.npmjs.org/
#always-auth=true
npm i @dytesdk/krisp-noise-cancellation
Usage
Initialise the middleware
const krisp = new Krisp();
await krisp.init(meeting);
Enable / disable the noise cancellation
krisp.activate()
// krisp.deactivate()