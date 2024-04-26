On this page

Handling Browser Permissions

self.mediaPermissions : The current audio and video browser permissions given by the local user.

Permissions start with NOT_REQUESTED and can go into 4 different states

- The user denied browser permission prompts SYSTEM_DENIED - The user's browser does not have the required permission, in this case usually the OS hasn't granted permission the browser application

- The user's browser does not have the required permission, in this case usually the OS hasn't granted permission the browser application COULD_NOT_START - Unable to start the selected device, you can retry with a different device

warning One other thing to note down here is user might revoke permission later, or might unplug devices etc so these states can change at runtime