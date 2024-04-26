Skip to main content

Handling Browser Permissions

Properties

self.mediaPermissions: The current audio and video browser permissions given by the local user.

Permissions start with NOT_REQUESTED and can go into 4 different states


  • ACCEPTED - The user accepted browser permission prompts
  • DENIED - The user denied browser permission prompts
  • SYSTEM_DENIED - The user's browser does not have the required permission, in this case usually the OS hasn't granted permission the browser application
  • COULD_NOT_START - Unable to start the selected device, you can retry with a different device

warning

One other thing to note down here is user might revoke permission later, or might unplug devices etc so these states can change at runtime


Use the mediaPermissionUpdate event on self to listen for these changes