Skip to main content

Stage Host Controls

In a stage management-enabled meeting, a user with the selfPermissions.host.canAcceptStageRequests permission as true is considered a host. The meeting.stage object in Dyte's iOS Core SDK provides stage management APIs that allow hosts to manage stage access requests, invite participants to the stage, and remove participants from the stage.

List of Stage Access Requests

You can retrieve the list of pending stage access requests by accessing the meeting.stage.accessRequests property. This property provides a list of DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant objects who have requested stage access.

Note: If the local user is not a host, this property returns an empty list.

Grant Access

To accept stage access requests or allow a participant directly to the stage, you can use the grantAccess() method. Alternatively, the grantAccessAll() method can be used to grant stage access to all participants with pending stage access requests.

// Grants stage access to a participant
// id: peer id of the stage access requesting participant
meeting.stage.grantAccess(id)

// Grants stage access to all participants with pending stage access requests
meeting.stage.grantAccessAll()

Deny Access

To reject stage access requests, you can use the denyAccess() method. Similarly, the denyAccessAll() method can be used to deny all pending stage access requests.

// Denies stage access request of a participant
// id: peer id of the stage access requesting participant
meeting.stage.denyAccess(id)

// Denies all pending stage access requests
meeting.stage.denyAccessAll()

Kick Users

You can remove a participant from the stage by using the kick() method.

// Kicks a participant from stage
// id: peer id of the ON_STAGE participant to kick
meeting.stage.kick(id)

Listening to Stage Access Requests

You can listen to incoming stage access requests or changes in the access requests list if you are a host. The SDK provides the following callbacks to DyteStageEventListener:

extension WebinarViewModel: DyteStageEventListener {
    func onPresentRequestAdded(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
        // Called when a user is requesting to join the stage
    }

    func onPresentRequestClosed(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
        // Called when a user who was trying to join the stage leaves the call
    }

    func onPresentRequestRejected(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
        // Called when a join stage request is denied by the host
    }

    func onPresentRequestWithdrawn(participant: DyteStageParticipant) {
        // Called when a user who was trying to join the stage withdraws their request to join
    }

    func onStageRequestsUpdated(accessRequests: [DyteJoinedMeetingParticipant]) {
        // Called when the access requests list is updated
    }
}

These APIs enable you to manage stage access requests and participants effectively in Dyte meetings. Next, we'll explore the Stage APIs available to Viewer participants.