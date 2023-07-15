Livestream the Recording to an External RTMP Endpoint

You can stream Dyte recordings in real-time to any external RTMP endpoint (such as YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Restream, Twitch, etc.) while the meeting is in progress.

Dyte sends 1280px * 720px video using the FLV codec, and AAC audio codec to the configured RTMP endpoint. The external endpoint can be passed using the live_streaming_config parameter in the Start Recording API: