Livestream the Recording to an External RTMP Endpoint
You can stream Dyte recordings in real-time to any external RTMP endpoint (such as YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Restream, Twitch, etc.) while the meeting is in progress.
Dyte sends 1280px * 720px video using the FLV codec, and AAC audio codec to the
configured RTMP endpoint. The external endpoint can be passed using the
live_streaming_config parameter in the
Start Recording API:
{
"live_streaming_config": {
"rtmpUrl": "rtmp://your.rtmp.url/live/stream/your-stream-key"
}
}