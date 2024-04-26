On this page

Media Preview

This section focuses on pre-call functionality, providing developers with the tools needed to prepare the media environment before joining the meeting. If you are using our UI Kits, this will be handled by DyteSetupScreen or could be built with DyteParticipantTile and other components.

audioEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the audio currently enabled.

videoEnabled : A boolean value indicating if the video currently enabled.

audioTrack : The audio track for the local user.

videoTrack : The video track for the local user.

The same methods used by post joining meeting are also used to control media-pre meeting.

1. Mute/Unmute microphone



await meeting . self . disableAudio ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableAudio ( ) ;



const audioEnabled = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . audioEnabled ) ;

const audioTrack = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . audioTrack ) ;



or if you want a traditional JS event you can use the audioUpdate event



useEffect ( ( ) => {

if ( ! meeting ) return ;



const onAudioUpdate = ( { audioEnabled , audioTrack } ) => {



} ;



meeting . self . on ( 'audioUpdate' , onAudioUpdate ) ;

return ( ) => {

meeting . self . removeListener ( 'audioUpdate' , onAudioUpdate )

}

} , [ meeting ] )



2. Enable/Disable camera



await meeting . self . disableVideo ( ) ;





await meeting . self . enableVideo ( ) ;



const videoEnabled = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoEnabled ) ;

const videoTrack = useDyteSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoTrack ) ;



Media devices represents the hardware for the camera, microphone and speaker devices. To get the list of media devices that are currently being used, you can use the following methods:



const currentDevices = meeting . self . getCurrentDevices ( ) ;





const devices = meeting . self . getAllDevices ( ) ;





const audioDevices = meeting . self . getAudioDevices ( ) ;





const videoDevices = meeting . self . getVideoDevices ( ) ;





const speakerDevices = meeting . self . getSpeakerDevices ( ) ;



These methods should be called when you want the user to be shown these preferences. When the user selects a device, use the below method to select the device.

Set device